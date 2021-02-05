This Toyota Concept Camping Trailer Is The Road Trip Dream - Mpora

This Toyota Concept Camping Trailer Is The Road Trip Dream

With this trailer in your life, camping trips would never be the same again

Right now, in the midst of winter and lockdown, the thought of hitting the open road and camping out in some remote woodland sounds like heaven doesn’t it? Imagine. You, the soothing sounds of nature, a companion, some alcoholic beverages and enough food to feed a small army. Just bit your knuckle like that ‘Di Caprio in Wolf of Wall Street’ GIF, didn’t you?

When the planning for an adventure like that happens again, heck you’re probably on that already, be sure to move and earth to get your grubby mitts on this – the Toyota TRD Sport Trailer. At the moment, it’s just a one-off concept but surely, surely, surely the fat cats who call the shots at head office there are considering getting this thing on the production line. They’d be mad not to.

Unveiled at this year’s SEMA car show (held virtually because of course it was), the TRD Sport Trailer comes with a “remote-operated scissor lift” so that it can be raised up and, ultimately, carry more stuff. On the top of that lift, users can put up a roof-top tent and awning. There’s also a place for a built-in toilet (fancy), refrigerator, stove, water tanks, water heaters and a sink. There’s also lighting to help illuminate your round the campfire acoustic sessions, and your late-night ’50 Shades’ reading.

At this stage, there’s no indication from Toyota re: the potential costs of such a trailer. Let’s hope though, if it ever does get rolled out, that it’s not silly money.

Road trip! Road trip! Road trip!

Screenshot via YouTube (Toyota USA)
