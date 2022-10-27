When it comes to producing gear for the big outdoors, you just know that when the Swedes are involved you can come at things safe in the knowledge that the kit will be more than likely up to scratch in terms of performance. Take Dope Snow, for example. They’re based in the Swedish city of Gothenburg, and, quite frankly, we love the nice designs and vibes they bring to our favourite winter activities (and that’s before we’ve touched upon functionality). To give you more of an insight into the kind of kit the brand are putting out these days, we’ve decided to do a dive down into, and then discuss, some of the label’s latest pieces.
There’s an outerwear item for everyone in this ski jackets guide. What’s more, when it comes to Dope, you’re mostly dealing with products that deliver excellent 15k/15k breathability/waterproofing ratings at a more affordable than usual price point. Getting such a high level of performance at such a clearly reasonable cost means you can really make the most of the mountains this winter, and still have some money leftover to enjoy the après. It’s proof that purchasing quality doesn’t have to walk hand-in-hand with financial ruin. If you’re looking for a great new snow jacket, but don’t want to sell your vital organs to afford it, look no further. You’ve come to the right place, we think.
Dope Snow Adept Jacket (M & W)
Price: £171 // 210€ // $219 USD
Where better place to start than the Dope All Mountain Collection, and the Adept Jacket? It’s a fine creation that brings together high performance materials and intelligent design. Live for tackling the biggest lines and deepest powder? These jackets are an outerwear option that can not only boldly make statements like ‘maximum environmental protection’, but live up to such big words as well. Whatever kind of conditions you’re facing, this is a collection that’s got you covered and then some.
OK, let’s talk about tech specs shall we? These jackets have 15k/15k waterproofing and breathability ratings, two scores that mean you’re free to enjoy backcountry missions safe in the knowledge that your comfort levels will stay in the good place throughout. While we’re on the subject of how well the Adept shields the wearer from the elements, it’s worth flagging up the Eco-Friendly DWR, fully taped seams and medium-weight insulation for that perfect balance between warmth and performance (60gsm in the body, 40gsm in the sleeves and hood).
In terms of features, you’ve got a nicely-implemented storm guard hood for extra protection from that always unpredictable mountain weather, underarm vents for rapid heat dumping, a media pocket, a lift pass pocket, elastic snow skirt, wrist gathers, front zip with double placket, microfleece chinguard and drawstring hem. Nothing revolutionary in and of itself, but all brought together in that way which feels genuinely reassuring. No features just for the sake of it, but enough of them to make the wearing of the jackets a practical and functional experience from first descent to last. They also look dead stylish.
