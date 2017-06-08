Best Munros in Scotland? There are a few to choose from. But whether you’re looking to get into Munro bagging or just want to do some hiking in Scotland and are looking to climb some of the most spectacular hills in the country, we can certainly point you in the right direction.

But first thing’s first. What is a Munro in Scotland? A Munro is any mountain with a peak over 3000ft. They are named after Sir Hugh Munro, the man who produced the first list of these hills in 1891. There are 282 Munros in Scotland and 227 further subsidiary tops. The tallest Munro is of course Ben Nevis, which at a height of 4409ft is also the highest peak in Great Britain.

‘Munro bagging’ is not at all, err, sexual, and is just the term used by hikers and walkers in Scotland who keep a list of all the Munros they have climbed, and are trying, not unlike Pokèmon, to bag them all.

Now we know that some people will just be looking to walk the best Munros in Scotland during a short stay, some might be looking for the best Munros near Glasgow or the best Munros near Edinburgh – if you’re walking in Edinburgh or walking in Glasgow you can still make your way out to the Munros easily, particularly in Glasgow – and there’s a good chance you want to know what the best Munro for dogs is as well.

So, we’ve put together a list that explores of all of the above options and will give you a starting point for your all Munro bagging adventures. It’s worth remembering though that with 282 Munros in play – there’s always more to discover.