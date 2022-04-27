The best waterfalls in the UK are all inspiring in their own unique way. Fast moving, glittering in the sunlight, maybe even a bit dangerous; there aren’t many more rewarding sights than a waterfall at the end of a hike. This summer, head into the wilderness and find yourself a waterfall; nature’s very own action film.

Not only are waterfalls especially fascinating to look at (especially if they precede or are preceded by some rocky rapids), they can also serve as a calming, restorative part of your day. The white noise of running water is well known to relax the mind and encourage clear thinking, and there’s certainly a meditative quality to watching the water run over smooth rock, worn down through so many years. Waterfalls really do wear their history.

If you’re planning to set off on a waterfall pilgrimage, and have a real-life connecting-with-nature-like-in-the-films moment of your own, then you’d better pick a fall that’s worth all the effort to get to it. Luckily for you, we’ve taken some of the guesswork out of the equation and rounded up the 10 best waterfalls in the UK . So take a gander, pick your favourite, and off you go. In no particular order, here’s our pick of the best waterfalls in the United Kingdom.

High Force

The River Tees plunges 70 feet to form High Force, one of the UK’s most popular waterfalls.

(Credit: Gordon Williams)

Location: Durham, England

Adults: £2.50, Children: £1.00, Under-5s: Free // Parking: £2.00

In the depths of England’s north-east, the River Tees dramatically falls 70 feet over a precipice to form High Force; one of the most magical waterfalls in the UK, with one of the coolest names to boot. Despite not being England’s tallest waterfall, High Force sees the most volume of water ‘in one drop’ out of all the falls in the country. This makes Durham’s famous cascade technically the largest. With its prehistoric nature, it’s a feat to behold both from a distance and from just a few steps away.

Getting to High Force is pretty simple. A well-kept path on the north side of the river leads you down an appropriately scenic route where the sound of the water crashes through the air. It’ll take you to the base of the fall where its size and natural wonder can be looked upon in all its glory.

Despite High Force’s relatively remote location, attractions such as Barnard Castle and the source of the River Tyne can be found pretty nearby. If you’re heading off straight from High Force, Barnard Castle is an hour-and-a-half’s cycle away or a 25 minute drive south east of the waterfall (if you’re after a backstory to that national scandal). Alternatively, the source of the River Tyne can be found just a half-hour’s drive in the opposite direction. Ideal if you’re looking to keep your day trip river-themed.