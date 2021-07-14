4) Moel Eilio Round

Distance: 8.5 miles (13.6 km)

Elevation: 803m (2,634 ft)

Difficulty: Moderate

Start / Finish: Llanberis (Grid Ref SH 578 604 / Sat Nav postcode LL55 4FA)

Another route that starts from the popular tourist village of Llanberis, this belter of a run offers panoramic views in a tranquil setting, with some lung-busting climbs and rolling downhill sections that really allow you to build up some speed. It takes in the 726-metre summit of Moel Eilio as well as its two subsidiary tops, Foel Gron and Foel Goch. All three peaks boast fabulous views of the Glyderau, the Nantlle Ridge and mighty Snowdon itself, as well as the lakes of Llyn Padarn and Llyn Cwellyn nestled in the valleys on either side. Ascents aren’t particularly technical, since these hills are turfed in grass and heather rather than being too craggy, but they still get the legs working to make this feel like a proper fell run.

Leave Llanberis on the Snowdonia Slate Trail, which follows narrow streets and then a lane high up above the village. This is also part of the North Wales Pilgrim’s Way. At the end of the lane, join a track heading northwest towards Waunfawr. At Bwlch-y-groes, an obvious path leads off left, making for the summit of Moel Eilio. Follow it to the summit, then follow the up-and-down ridge to the twin tops of Foel Gron and Foel Goch. The descent from here is a steep and slippery sheep trod down into Bwlch Maesgwm. Pick up the bridleway that runs along the valley floor for about 3km back towards Llanberis.

You could follow this all the way back into the village, but alternatively, head sharp right on a track just before the bridleway crosses Afon Hwch. This track passes over the Afon Arddu, meeting a series of paths. Take the track alongside the stream, heading gradually downhill before crossing the rack-and-pinion line of the Snowdon Mountain Railway. The path meets the road that heads up to the start of the Llanberis path, the most popular route up Snowdon for first-timers. Dodge the tourists and run down the road, past falls and woodland, then go left under the railway line to bring you back into Llanberis.

5) Nantlle Ridge Linear Traverse

Distance: 9 miles (14 km)

Elevation: 962m (3,156 ft)

Difficulty: Hard

Start / Finish: Rhyd Ddu (Grid Ref SH570 525 / Sat Nav postcode LL54 6TN). Finish at Nebo (park at Cwm Dulyn road outside the village, Grid Ref SH483 500 / Sat Nav postcode LL54 6RT)

This classic trail snakes along the spine of one of Snowdonia’s best ridges. Unless you’re hardcore enough to tackle it as an out-and-back, it’s a point-to-point traverse, which requires some logistical planning to get from the finish point back to the start. However, this is easily achieved with the use of two cars, a pre-booked taxi or a couple of bus rides. A little word of warning: this run shouldn’t be underestimated, despite the modest mileage. It is a high-level mountain route, so you’ll need decent fell or mountain running experience. The majority of the route is over 2,000ft (600m) and is both steep and exposed, with plenty of elevation gain and some short sections of easy scrambling. Having said that, if you’re fit and experienced enough to take it on, it makes for a truly epic day in the hills.

Ready? Leave the car park at Rhyd Ddu and pick up the path north of Llyn y Gader. Turn right after the footbridge, then left at the junction with the B4418, following the bridleway uphill. Turn right onto open hillside and start climbing to the cairn that marks the summit of Y Garn, the first peak on the ridge. Follow the ridge south over Mynydd Drws-y-Coed. The crest here is steep and exposed – watch your footing. Head around to the right to reach Trum y Ddysgyl, across the col and up to Mynydd Tal-y-Mignedd, another tricky section with some hands-on scrambling.

From the obelisk, follow the stone wall that drops away to the south, making for Bwlch Dros-bern. The descent is steep, before climbing back up above and around Craig Pennant to the spine of the ridge. Now head southwest as the ridge broadens to the trig pillar at Garnedd-goch. Continue in the same direction, heading down off the summit direction downhill, before going left at the path junction to Bwlch Cwmdulyn.

Climb back up out of the bwlch and loop around the eastern shoulder of Mynydd Graig Goch, the final summit of the ridge. From here, find the tumbledown section of the stone wall to cross it, then follow the grassy, heathery path down to the reservoir. Turn left, away from the bridge over the river, following the fence-line before picking up a minor road back into the small village of Nebo.

