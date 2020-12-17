26 Running Puns That Will Have You In Stitches

Running Puns That Will Make You Calf Out Loud

Here at Mpora, we welcome you with open arms to our plethora of puns. This is the place where you can indulge in those satisfying funnies, or should we say those satisfying punnies (laughs in a maniacal tone).

In the past, we’ve done ski and snowboard puns, travel puns, climbing puns, mountain biking puns, and a number of other pun-based articles. Making puns happen is kind of a running joke at Mpora HQ. The fact we are yet to ever cover running puns is no laughing matter though, and we will be having stern words with ourselves later for leaving it this long.

Today, we present to you 26 running puns that will keep you on the right track for punning greatness.

1) Did you hear about the running gardener who lost his race? Yeah, apparently, he took the wrong root

2) Anyone else here starting to get excited about catching Noel Edmonds’ new show, “Heel or No Heel”

3) Norman Bates has a favourite running route. It’s called ‘The Psycho Path’

4) Goddammit, I forgot the next pun. Do you have anything to jog my memory?

5) What’s your best chip time? With or without salt & vinegar?

6) Did you see the fish that completed the London Marathon? He was doing it for the halibut, so it’s no wonder he came in last plaice because his heart and sole just wasn’t in it