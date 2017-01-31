Kayaking shops are the best places to buy kayaking kit from a knowledgable sales assistant. Photo: iStock

Kayaking shops are the best place to find great advice on buying kayaking kit. Whether you are a kayaking beginner who just wants to go kayaking in London or a semi-professional paddler, you’ll want to find the nearest kayak shop to you.

Kayaking for Beginners | Everything You Need to Know About Kayaking

These guys know everything there is to know about kayaking kit from kayaking buoyancy aids to kayaking gloves.

You want to come out of a kayaking shop feeling like the shop assistant’s knowledge has helped you make exactly the right purchase. So where you can you find the best kayaking shops in the UK?