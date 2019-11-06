Watch | ‘Act III’ Featuring Brandon Semenuk - Mpora

Watch | ‘Act III’ Featuring Brandon Semenuk

A Redbull Rampage win and a third 'ACT' video released so close together... Brandon's spoiling us

Coming straight off the back of his win at Red Bull Rampage, Canadian Brandon Semenuk is back with another slick edit to follow on from the ACT I & ACT II cuts. In fact, we’ll embed those two bangers below (little treat for yas, when you’ve finished watching the third act). Expect yet more clean transitions, landings and berms all brought together with some smooth piano keys coupled with that harmonious freehub buzzing away.

