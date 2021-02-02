Behind The Scenes On 'The Slabs' - Mpora

Behind The Scenes On ‘The Slabs’

Ever wondered what goes into filming Danny MacAskill? Take a step behind the curtain

If you haven’t watched ‘The Slabs’ featuring Danny MacAskill yet, you’re missing out. It really is a properly incredible video, and about as close to a ‘must watch’ experience as it’s possible to get in these times of increasingly distractible, increasingly hard to impress, audiences. In short, the film is the perfect mash up of climbing and mountain biking; a nerve-wracking, jaw-dropping, viewing experience that takes place on the Isle of Skye’s legendary Dubh Slabs.

To help you get a deeper understanding of what goes into such extreme projects, we’ve compiled a bunch of our favourite behind the scenes shots from it. Not only do the photos illustrate just how unbelievably steep some of the sections are, it also pulls back the curtain and reveals how much of a team effort these things can be. Obviously, they’re nothing without Danny’s skills but, on the flip side, it’d be all for nothing if nobody was there with the cameras and drones to do it all justice.

Have a scroll through the behind the scenes images below. Also if you haven’t seen ‘The Slabs’ yet (what you been doing instead?), we’ve embedded that down the bottom for your viewing pleasure.







