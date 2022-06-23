Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the Wee Donkey. Ted Hastings, from Line of Duty, wasn’t commenting on the creative output of Canadian mountain bike legend Brandon Semenuk when he dropped this immortal line but, well, he might as well have been. Semenuk’s latest release, titled ‘Better Late’ feat. Brandon Semenuk, is a bike-flavoured feast for your heart and soul that will leave you dazed, confused, and totally stunned. It has, in short, got some of the most jaw-dropping riding you could ever hope to consume (in just under five minutes).

“Semenuk makes pulling off the utterly absurd look as regulation as breathing and/or blinking”

There are a number of moments in ‘Better Late’ where Semenuk makes pulling off the utterly absurd look as regulation as breathing and/or blinking. You wouldn’t, it’s fair to say, be too surprised if, at some point in the not-too-distant future, Semenuk got up and announced to the world that he’s an ‘alien boy’, with ‘alien powers’, come to show humanity the futile nature of their own existence. It’s a far-fetched, pretty unlikely, scenario but also you would not be shocked in the slightest. He’s that good.

Here’s what Brandon Semenuk wrote on YouTube:

“Always, “Better Late”, as never isn’t an option. An ensemble of moments in time with the creative people who built memories that define resilience and commitment to never say never. Thank you to those involved for all the adventure that won’t go unseen.”

You May Also Like

Best Places To Mountain Bike In The UK | Top 10 Places To Ride

Best Mountain Biking Destinations In The World | Top 10 Places To Ride

Bike Kingdom | What You Need To Know About Mountain Biking In Lenzerheide

Mountain Biking Tips For Beginners | 10 Ways To Immediately Improve Your Riding

Best Mountain Biking Destinations In Wales | 11 Welsh Locations You Need To Ride