Colors of Mexico | Watch Kilian Bron’s Eye-Catching Edit

Are your eyes hungry? Because this Mexico-set edit is an all-you-can-eat visual feast

We could write a bunch of words here about the eye-catching nature of this stunning Kilian Bron edit, put down a bunch of sentences that discuss, in depth and at length, just how beautiful and breathtaking those Mexican backdrops are, but instead… let’s just stick the video embed below and let you feast upon it. And it really is a feast by the way; a feast for the eyes, a feast for the ears, and, in some strange way, a feast for the soul as well. Viva Mexico!

In all seriousness, the big swirly mixture of active volcanoes and colourful historic village streets, on top of everything in between, makes Kilian and Commencal’s effort here one of the most visually sumptuous mountain biking edits we’ve come across in many a moon. Prepare to be well and truly transported by this. Prepare, perhaps, to start making some Atlantic-crossing travel plans for a Mexican adventure of your very own. Beautiful edit, beautiful country, beautiful stuff. Well done everyone.

