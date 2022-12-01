Featured image credit: Dave Jackson

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) hitting harder than normal? That relentlessly bleak news cycle getting you down? Watching ‘The One Show’ just to feel something? If you answered yes to any of these questions, be sure to check out this very nice helping of Danny ‘Feel Good Vibes Generator’ MacAskill riding his yellow Santa Cruz round the sights and sounds of San Francisco.

Dreamy blue skies, iconic landmarks like Alcatraz Prison (The Rock, what a movie that is by the way) and the Golden Gate Bridge, and some seriously impressive tricks from the Isle of Skye’s finest; yes, it’s all happening here. Running at just over five minutes, it’s a healthy dose of positive energy (enough to power the national grid for months) and one we’re confident you’ll enjoy.

What Danny MacAskill has said about the project:

“Postcard from San Francisco is a true passion project of mine, it reflects pure hard riding that no practice prepares you for. Some of these stunts have taken over 300 tries to land perfectly, but I’m stronger than ever and will always thrive to push the boundaries of the sport to create progression.”

