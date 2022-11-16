It’s not really a stretch to say Grand Theft Auto is probably the most recognisable video game on the planet. That little map in the corner, the third-person angle, the pedestrians who walk awkwardly around you repeating the same phrase, the ‘Wasted’ screen, the stars in the corner indicating your wanted level, the various missions involving crime (so much crime); over the years, GTA has fully established itself within ‘the mainstream culture’.

“The best and most blockbuster effort at fusing the physical realm with the PlayStation realm”

This Fabio Wibmer film – Video Game – takes a bunch of the on-screen ingredients from the franchise, and mashes it together with real-world bike skills (courtesy of Wibmer himself). It’s a concept that’s been doing the rounds (with less bike skills) a fair bit on the social media so it’s maybe not the most original idea we’ve ever come across. That being said, it might just be the best and most blockbuster effort at fusing the physical realm with the PlayStation realm we’ve ever seen.

Set aside 10 minutes for this now, and bask in the sheer escapism of it all. There’s some truly wild stunts here, stunts that really do feel like they’ve been laser-beamed directly out of your classic plasma TV and next generation console combination. The mad thing about this content here, of course, is that the featured stunts – unlike those done by digital riders in video games – have actual consequences if they go wrong. Definitely something to think about when you’re watching the butt-clenching bit in this where Wibmer balances his bike on a vertigo-inducing dam.

