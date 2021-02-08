How Mountain Bikers Have Historically Celebrated Valentine’s Day

How will you be spending Valentine’s Day (aka Love Day) this year? Will you, like Homer Simpson spend it stamping a talking teddy bear into a trash can? Will you order in a bhuna from the local? Or, will you spend it the way you always spend it? Staring longingly at the love of your life.

You’ve been together for three years, you and your Canyon, and it’s been a true tale of romance from the very first day. There was that weekend in Wales early on, wasn’t there? That was the weekend you knew this wasn’t just a fling, this was… ‘the L-word’ (and no, we’re not talking about loam). You spent the Saturday curled up under a tree together, looking up at the stars and whispering sweet nothings into each other’s ears. You finally understood what all those songs were about. It was beautiful.

Anyway, here’s how mountain bikers have historically celebrated VD.

Go Tandem On The Downhill

“I want to try something new,” she tells you, with a smile etched across her face.

Your mind lights up like a midnight sky on New Year’s Eve. This is why she’s the one.

Twelve hours later, you’re riding a tandem downhill mountain bike together.

One hour after that, you’re in the carpark having the mother of all rows.

“LET’S JUST RIDE OUR OWN BIKES FROM NOW ON,” she screams.

“FINE BY ME,” you shout back. “FINE. BY. ME.”

Tandem downhill mountain biking? No, sorry. Not a good thing.