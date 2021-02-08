How Mountain Bikers Have Historically Celebrated Valentine's Day - Mpora

How Mountain Bikers Have Historically Celebrated Valentine’s Day

Alright, mountain bikers. What are your plans for the 14th of February?

How will you be spending Valentine’s Day (aka Love Day) this year? Will you, like Homer Simpson spend it stamping a talking teddy bear into a trash can? Will you order in a bhuna from the local? Or, will you spend it the way you always spend it? Staring longingly at the love of your life.

You’ve been together for three years, you and your Canyon, and it’s been a true tale of romance from the very first day. There was that weekend in Wales early on, wasn’t there? That was the weekend you knew this wasn’t just a fling, this was… ‘the L-word’ (and no, we’re not talking about loam). You spent the Saturday curled up under a tree together, looking up at the stars and whispering sweet nothings into each other’s ears. You finally understood what all those songs were about. It was beautiful.

Anyway, here’s how mountain bikers have historically celebrated VD.

Go Tandem On The Downhill

“I want to try something new,” she tells you, with a smile etched across her face.

Your mind lights up like a midnight sky on New Year’s Eve. This is why she’s the one.

Twelve hours later, you’re riding a tandem downhill mountain bike together.

One hour after that, you’re in the carpark having the mother of all rows.

“LET’S JUST RIDE OUR OWN BIKES FROM NOW ON,” she screams.

“FINE BY ME,” you shout back. “FINE. BY. ME.”

Tandem downhill mountain biking? No, sorry. Not a good thing.

Get Down To “Business”

Ok, so technically that viral footage of a couple having sex on a mountain biking trail wasn’t filmed on Valentine’s Day. But, honestly, we wouldn’t read too much into that. This iconic, and infamous, incident merely underlined what we’ve all known for a very long time. People have been doing it in the woods since the dawn of man.

You think the people in this Facebook video are the only people to have got down to “business” on a mountain bike trail? They’re just the ones who got caught.

Have A Romantic Dinner

You’re laughing more than you’ve ever laughed before. In truth, you’re not even sure if what they said was objectively funny but that’s love isn’t it? It can make you giggle like a school girl, make you stumble over your words, make you wish moments like these could last forever.

You’re on the linguini, they’re on the Muc-Off. Between you there’s a half empty bottle of sauvignon blanc, a partially-melted candle, and a sizzling sweat-inducing atmosphere.

“Should we skip the Gü?”

Five minutes later, you’re riding the local trail. Head torch on.

Early Night

“It’s not what it looks like,” you say, falling out of bed.

The duvet comes with you.

Your bike, now exposed, rests gently into the mattress.

“No Darren. It’s exactly what it looks like,” comes the reply.

Test The Suspension

No better way to spend an evening than tuning and testing your bike’s suspension. Well, there is. There definitely is. If you’re a mountain biker though, it doesn’t get better. OK, OK, so it does get better than that… even when you’re a mountain biker. Still, it’s an idea. Something to do.

Drink

Get yourself some bottles, line ’em up, and go to town (please drink responsibly).

