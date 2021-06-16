Mountain Bikers Strip Off And Shred In 'Huck Naked' - Mpora

Huck Naked | Stripping Off And Shredding To Celebrate World Naked Bike Ride

Its like a normal mountain bike edit except, well, everyone's got their kit off

Credit where it’s due, some of you will be here for the mountain biking. Some of you, sure, might be here exclusively for the nudity (we see you) but some of you are, we believe, here because you want to watch some excellent mountain bikers riding their mountain bikes most excellently. Hats off to you. You’re a credit to yourself, your friends, and your family.

‘Huck Naked’, a video supported by the Race Face crew, is, we’re told, a celebration of the World Naked Bike Ride event. If you’re not familiar with the World Naked Bike Ride, it’s one of those events that does exactly what it says on the tin. Open to all walks of life, all shapes and sizes, it aims to create a cleaner, safer, more body-positive world. It’s held in over 120 cities, spanning across 40 countries, and has occurred yearly for the last 17 years.

In honour of the getting naked and riding your bike thing and to, it’s hoped by Race Face, inspire riders that have wanted to get out there but didn’t quite feel like they belonged, or who have felt intimidated, brand ambassadors Hailey Elise and Ollie Jones stripped down and bared it all before entering full-on bike boss mode and doing their stuff.

Supported by Race Face
Photography: Mark Mackay
Videography: Ollie Jones & Kaz Yamamura

For more information on World Naked Bike Ride London, head to the website. 


