Mountain Biking

A Dog’s Tale | Shimano Film Explores The Joy Of Mountain Biking With Man’s Best Friend

Watch a human and his trail dog out there enjoying the freedom of the trails

In life, a man has two best friends; his mountain bike and his dog. It all starts with the trail – the crunch of dirt underneath your wheels or, in this case, paws. It might even be the smell of a dewy morning ride that overtakes the senses in every way possible.

A Dog’s Tale, presented by Shimano, explores the happy memories of a trail dog’s life well lived.

The short film introduces us to Raven, a 13-year-old retired trail dog from Squamish, British Columbia, who’s spent countless days frolicking on loamy singletrack beneath towering spruces. But alas, old age has slowed this girl down, and now Raven happily lies in the driveway; watching dog after dog, and their human beings, head for the hills.

“The happy memories of a trail dog’s life well lived”

A celebration of the joys of mountain biking through the eyes of the trail dog, Raven takes us from her driveway memories in BC to the high deserts of Utah, to freshly cut South African trails and back again.

Along the way, we meet some of the feistiest, four-legged trail personalities, who all enjoy the mountain biking world in their own special way, just like us humans do.

Is it us, or is it a bit dusty in here?

