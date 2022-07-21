Whatever your interest level in mountain biking, it’s not really a stretch to say that Brandon Semenuk is one of the few riders working today who’s capable of transcending his sport. Whether you’re riding every weekend or have ridden once in the last decade, there’s something about the approach Semenuk brings to his projects that makes the work he puts out incredibly watchable. Take ‘Parallel II’, for example. It’s mountain biking but also, when you stop and think about it, it’s art. Hang it in the Louvre.

In this follow-up to the excellent Parallel, Semenuk has teamed up with the UCI World Cup rider Kade Edwards. The result? Well, it’s something pretty special let’s put it like that. Two riders, two different approaches, both caught up in some sort of hypnotically well-synchronised downhill dance; that’s basically what we’re dealing with here. Yes it’s got the thrills, yes it’s got the spills, yes it’s got all the makings of an all-time classic.

Parallel II was shot on a custom course in Kamloops, British Columbia, and you absolutely need to stop and watch it now. Seriously, watch it now. Watch it now and then, when that’s done, stand up, catch your breath, and watch it all over again. Ladies and gentlemen, your man Brandon has done it again.

