Mountain Biking

Seth’s Bike Hacks | 10 Mountain Bike Hacks That Will Make Your Life a Whole Lot Easier

The prolific mountain bike YouTuber pumping out videos on life's best bike hacks...

What’s the worst thing about mountain biking? Well, thankfully there aren’t all that many niggling annoyances when it comes to the sport, but there are definitely some.

Sure, it’s pricey. That’d be everyone’s first issue, but unfortunately the only help we can offer you there is occasionally pointing you in the right direction of bargains and deals – unless you want to follow our random guess that the next winning Euro Millions will be 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12. Wait, you need seven numbers for the Euro Millions? Forget about the whole thing.

Anyway.

Mountain biking may not be a sport filled with overwhelming problems and frustration, but it certainly is one with a whole lot of little problems. We’ve brought you some trailside hacks before on how to get out of tricky situations when you might not have the right gear, and of course we’ve taught you in detail how to open a beer on your bike (if you dare), but there are whole channels dedicated to hacks, and a lot of them are awesome.

That’s why Seth’s Bike Hacks channel exists. ‘Seth’s Bike Hacks’ is a YouTube channel which offers up – you guessed it – lots of bike hacks; a hack being an easier way to do something that you’ve probably not thought of yet.

Seth’s series of ‘10 bike hacks’ videos on YouTube have millions of well-earned views and usually make for great viewing.

So, we thought we’d bring some of those to you to see if you agreed.

Some of them you’ll have heard of before and are for beginners, plenty of them, of course, involve zip-ties, and some of them will take you completely by surprise.

Some of our favourite bike hacks from Seth?

Chucking your GoPro cases in the dish washer

Photo: Seth’s Bike Hacks / YouTube Screenshot

Put a bit of paper in your handlebars which you can describe to the police to prove a bike is yours if it’s stolen

Photo: Seth’s Bike Hacks / YouTube Screenshot

Buy a toilet brush just for your mountain bike (label appropriately)

Photo: Seth’s Bike Hacks / YouTube Screenshot

Before drinking from Camelbak, blow backwards so water mixes with main pack, and means you won’t get warm water that has been stuck in tube

Photo: Seth’s Bike Hacks / YouTube Screenshot

Use spare bike levers to spread the good stuff (peanut butter)

Photo: Seth’s Bike Hacks / YouTube Screenshot

Use paperclip to make chain work less annoying

Photo: Seth’s Bike Hacks / YouTube Screenshot

There are so many more hacks on Seth’s YouTube channel, and if you have any bike hacks of your own you don’t see in here – let us know in the comments!

