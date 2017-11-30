What’s the worst thing about mountain biking? Well, thankfully there aren’t all that many niggling annoyances when it comes to the sport, but there are definitely some.

Sure, it’s pricey. That’d be everyone’s first issue, but unfortunately the only help we can offer you there is occasionally pointing you in the right direction of bargains and deals – unless you want to follow our random guess that the next winning Euro Millions will be 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12. Wait, you need seven numbers for the Euro Millions? Forget about the whole thing.

Anyway.

Mountain biking may not be a sport filled with overwhelming problems and frustration, but it certainly is one with a whole lot of little problems. We’ve brought you some trailside hacks before on how to get out of tricky situations when you might not have the right gear, and of course we’ve taught you in detail how to open a beer on your bike (if you dare), but there are whole channels dedicated to hacks, and a lot of them are awesome.