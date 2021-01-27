Will It Reach? | Christian Bagg And His Bowhead Reach Adaptive Electric Mountain Bike - Mpora

Mountain Biking

Will It Reach? | Christian Bagg And His Bowhead Reach Adaptive Electric Mountain Bike

The story of Christian Bagg and his Bowhead Reach trike shows us that no journey is impossible

The internet takes on the form of many different things for many different people. However, the one continuous good thing about the online world is that it’s still a place for individuals to share their inspirational stories.

This has been the case for Christian Bagg, the founder of Bowhead, who suffered a spinal cord injury back in 1996 after a snowboarding accident left him paralysed at age 20.

At six feet, four inches, tall, he was struggling to find a wheelchair to fit him properly. What did Bagg do? He used his machinery skills he learned from an apprenticeship at the University of Calgary to build himself his very own custom wheelchair. This isn’t where the story stops for Bagg, who was a keen outdoor enthusiast before his accident and who wanted to continue getting outside.

He got to building a new invention, one that would allow him to go cross-country sit-skiing. This device had an articulating framework with a parallelogram that would easily let him lean to one side.

Essentially, Bagg had created for himself a trike that operated as a bike, a single wheel at the back and two at the front. This creation could be going down a steep ski slope and still be level. He’d invented something that no other adaptive bike or vehicle could do, and he knew that he had to share it with the world.

Bagg turned his design into a product to help people, and the Bowhead Reach was born. He’s now on a mission to showcase what riders can do on these unique adaptive mountain bikes.

‘Will It Reach?’ is a new 12 part series from Bowhead who want to push their creativity and sense of adventure to the max. As part of the process, they hope to inspire others to get out there – no matter their situation.

We caught up with the series this week, where it is currently on its fourth episode. It follows Christian Bagg and Chris Brown, who head out on their Bowhead Reach Adaptive Mountain Bikes to take part in an epic overnight experience. Their route from Lesueur Creek to Lake Minnewanka has never been attempted before on a Bowhead Reach, and it’s something that is thought to not be accessible to most people with a spine injury.

If you want to check out the tranquil Rocky Mountains route, then have a look here.

If you’d also like to start this great series from the beginnin, then be sure to head to the Bowhead Youtube Channel where the episodes are released weekly.

