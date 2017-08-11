Pictured: Sherpa Porters taking a break on the Everest base camp trail (via. Getty Images).

Sherpa Tragedies

In 1922, during one of George Mallory’s attempts on Everest, an avalanche hit a rope team and resulted in the death of seven Sherpas. These were the first recorded fatalities on an Everest climb.

Over the years, there has been a number of Sherpa deaths on the mountain. In 2014, 16 Sherpas tragically lost their lives when an avalanche occurred on the treacherous Khumbu Icefall.

In an Outside Online piece from April 2014, it was calculated that Everest Sherpas have a fatality rate of 4,053 to every 100,000 (roughly 4 in every 100). This truly alarming statistic illustrates the dangers of being an ethnic Sherpa working on Everest.

Pictured: A Sherpa climbs up a mountain in the Himalayas (via. Getty Images).

Sherpa Controversies

Critics have long argued that Sherpas are seriously underpaid for such dangerous work. Earning between $2,000 to $5,000 a season, compared with Western guides who can make up to and above $50,000 per season, there’s a sense that Sherpas are a consistently exploited workforce.

Considerably more Sherpas have died on Mount Everest than any other group. They are regularly exposed to the most dangerous aspects of the mountain; think rockfalls, crevasses, exhaustion, frostbite, and the blood-thickening effects of altitude which can lead to strokes and clots.

One ongoing controversy involving Everest Sherpas revolves around the measly compensation sums paid out to the families in the event of their death (about $4,600). In the event of injury, things aren’t much better with Sherpas often not being covered by the expedition’s finances. This results in them having to pay their own hospital bills.

Pictured: Sherpa guide and porters beside prayer flag (via. Getty Images).

Take the case of Lhakpa Gyalzen, as a case in point. Lhakpa suffered a stroke at 27,000 feet, in the year 2000, while climbing as part of a Chinese expedition. Lhakpa slept on the mountain for two nights before some of the team’s Sherpas went to get him. He had to pay for all his own medicine and food, despite being injured risking his life to help far more affluent people than himself reach the summit.

Following the avalanche that killed 16 Nepalese climbers in 2014, Sherpas were furious when the government offered just $408 in compensation to the families of the victims. This led to a mass walkout from the Sherpas who were angry over the compensation issue, and who were unwilling to climb the mountain out of respect for those friends and colleagues who had lost their lives. Despite external pressures to keep the mountains open, the Sherpas remained steadfast in their commitment not to climb. This led to that season’s Everest expeditions being cancelled.

An infamous Sherpa controversy occurred in 2013 when a team of three Europeans (including the late, great, Ueli Steck) were supposedly confronted by about 100 Sherpas. The aggressive clash happened at Camp Two and reportedly involved rocks and punches being thrown, as well as ice axes being wielded. The incident is thought to have taken place after a disagreement over dislodged ice falling and hitting a Sherpa in the face. Stories circulating at the time suggested the Sherpas didn’t want to climb for safety reasons, while the Europeans wanted to continue.

Sherpa Funds, Charities, and Foundations

There are a number of projects aimed at helping the Sherpa community, and the families of those affected by mountaineering tragedies. The Juniper Fund, for example, was started by mountain guides Dave Morton and Melissa Arnot. The fund’s online mission statement says they provide “…assistance to individuals, families, and communities in undeserved countries adversely impacted by their work for the mountain-based adventure industry.” Details on how to support them can be found on their website (http://www.thejuniperfund.org/).

The Sherpa Education Fund was established to help fund the education of children in Nepal. The fund hopes that, through education, these students will enhance their communities by sharing their learned knowledge and generating resources in the future. Information on how to assist the project can be found on this website (http://www.alpineascentsfoundation.org/)

Sherpa Documentary

Poster for the 2015 documentary Sherpa.

Released in 2015, Sherpa documentary by Austrian filmmaker Jennifer Peedom. It was shot during the 2014 climbing season, which coincided with the Mount Everest ice avalanche that killed 16 Nepalese Sherpas in one day.

Sherpa contains archive footage of Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary, and includes interviews with Tenzing’s children. The film’s main focus initially is Phurba Tashi, a man who’s summited Everest 21 times. The documentary looks at the Sherpa culture and the people’s spiritual relationship with the mountain. In the aftermath of the ice avalanche, the film’s perspective shifts to the emotional outpourings and Sherpa protests that led to the cancellation of that year’s climbing season.

Sherpa | This New Movie Will Change Everything You Think About Everest

The Sherpa documentary was critically well-received, and got nominated for a 2016 BAFTA. Patrick Peters of Empire magazine wrote: “…this is a spectacular, intimate and politically provocative exposé of the dangers, racial tensions and harsh economic realities on the world’s highest mountain.”

