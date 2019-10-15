1924 British Everest expedition

After a year off from attempting Everest, due to lack of financial backing, the British organised another attempt at the summit of Everest in the form of the 1924 Everest expedition. Not one to miss out on such a thing, Mallory was again involved.

The expedition followed the same route as the 1921 and 1922 expeditions. Climbing up to North Col, they planned to leave their basecamp and get up high along the north ridge. From here, the group looked to fix high camps at predetermined heights all the way up to Camp VI (around 8,170 metes).

Mallory and Geoffrey Bruce, who had been of the two-man team that reached 8,320 metres on Everest in 1922, were selected for the first attempt to reach the summit. However, before they could build Camp V at 7,700 metres, they met with disdain from their porters who refused to climb any higher and abandoned their loads. The attempt was subsequently abandoned.

Pictured: Porters were used during the 1924 British Everest Expedition. Screenshot taken from The Epic of Everest film

While making their retreat, Mallory and Bruce passed Howard Somervell and Edward Norton on their retreat from Camp V. The pair soon reached and established Camp VI at 8,170m.

On the 4th of June, Norton and Somervell began their attempt at the summit from Camp IV. By 12 o’clock, Somervell was no longer able to continue and so Norton ascended alone. It was during this solo attempt that Norton traversed around the eastern side of the north ridge to ascend up what would soon be known as the Norton Couloir.

Norton reached a high point around the 8,570 metres mark before being forced to turn back due to exhaustation. This height would remain a record for some 28 years, until Tenzing Norgay and Raymond Lambert surpassed it in 1952.

Up next was Mallory, and his companion Sandy Irvine. Mallory, who’d gotten to know the 22 year old engineer on the ship voyage to India, had noted that Irvine was “strong as an ox.”

“Mallory and Irvine were not seen again”

As Norton was making his way back down, Mallory and Irvine were climbing up to Camp IV with fresh oxygen supplies for another attempt on the summit. Whilst he had little climbing experience, Irvine was thought to be a valuable asset due to his knowledge of the oxygen systems. On 6th of June, Mallory and Irvine departed for Camp VI.

By the 8th of June, Noel Odell, who was assisting Mallory and Irvine as they ascended the mountain, was said to have observed the pair climbing at the “base of the first pyramid”. When the skies cleared some time after this diary entry, Odell was said to have observed a small black dot moving on the ridge above the pyramid. However, after this observation, a mist enveloped the mountain again. Mallory and Irvine were not seen again.