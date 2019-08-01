1953 British Mount Everest Expedition

The expedition that brought Norgay fame, and the main reason you’re currently reading this biography of Tenzing Norgay, was the British Mount Everest Expedition of 1953. Looking to build on the relative success of the 1952 Swiss Expedition, the British had decided to turn to the most experienced man on Everest at the time which is how Norgay came to be involved.

Whilst most expected that Shipton would be called upon to lead the expedition, it was in fact Colonel John Hunt who was asked to lead – to the anger of many who were already signed up for the expedition after previously being on expedition with Shipton.

The hiring of Hunt to lead this expedition was due to Hunt’s vast military experience and ability to lead large groups of people (this expedition included 15 mountaineers, 362 porters, 20 Sherpa and over 4,500 kg of baggage).

Pictured: Tenzing and Edmund Hillary in the Himalaya

The expedition first met in Kathmandu as many of the team were travelling from different countries. It was up to the British ambassador to Nepal to look after the whole expedition, who put them up in the British embassy. As Tenzing was a Sirdar (Sherpa leader), he was offered a bed in the embassy.

The remaining Sherpas were expected to sleep on the floor of the embassy garage and for this, they urinated in front of the embassy the following day in protest at the lack of respect that had been shown toward them – possibly the first disdain towards westerners shown by Sherpa.

Once out of Kathmandu, the expedition wound its way up the Khumbu Valley with parties working ahead of the main team in order to locate a path through the ever-changing Khumbu Icefall. It was at the top of the icefall where a basecamp would be setup at 5,455 metres.

Following the setting up of basecamp, the expedition climbed its way up towards the summit with a series of camps being setup along the way.

“They urinated in front of the embassy the following day in protest at the lack of respect that had been shown toward them”

It wasn’t until 17th May where a high camp of 8,500 metres was set up. It was from this camp where the first attempt on the summit, made by Brits Tom Bourdillon and Charles Evans would take place. The pair reached the height of 8,750m, coming just under 100 metres short of the summit, before oxygen mask issues and exhaustion forced them to turn back.

The next day, on the 27th of May, the expedition made its second attempt at the summit, with none other than Hillary and Norgay making a push for the summit.

Given Norgay’s experience at these altitudes and without any equipment issues arising, the pair reached the summit via the South Col route at 11:30 on 29th May 1953, where Hillary took a shot of Norgay. The story goes that Norgay had not been prepped on how to use the camera, and with the summit of Everest not being the best place to teach somebody to do so it’s said that this is why there’s no photo of Hillary standing on top of the mountain. Reports since that famous day conflict this telling of events but still the tale lingers. What is known is that the pair buried sweets, and a small cross in the snow, at the summit.

Pictured: Hillary took a photograph of Norgay on the summit of Mount Everest / The pair after summiting Everest

A coded message was sent to Namche Bazaar by runner following the news that the pair had reached the summit. The message was then sent via a wireless transmitter to the British Embassy in Kathmandu, with the news finally reaching Britain on the 2nd June, just in time for the morning of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth the Second.