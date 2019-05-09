Credit: Geraint Lewis

“So the only way this was going to work is if I won over the audience very early on to root for these two boys. We begin with Joe’s funeral and the idea that the story should’ve ended with Joe dying. We start with the sister who’s left behind and this brother who has died far too young climbing and the drama of what she’s going through as she tries to understand why he would do that. Then spoiler alert, he didn’t die, and there’s a way in which we realise what’s going on, and then we can get into the story.

“I really wanted climbers to like it too, though. I think it’s fair to say that climbers are kind of an outsider group, so my way in for the climbers was to recognise that, to let them see we had done our research and hope that then they would let their guard down and come with us on our journey. That was little things like using the Clachaig Inn in Glencoe as a setting.”

Simon certainly thought that it worked.

Credit: Geraint Lewis

“There are elements of This Game of Ghosts in it, Joe’s third book,” Simon says. “In my mind it’s by far the best book that he’s written. A large part of that book is about why people climb mountains and a large part of the play focused on that. The sister works as a great tool. It kind of touches on much bigger questions and it’s just much more interesting and much more thoughtful than the film.”

The events of Touching the Void didn’t put either Simon or Joe off climbing. Simon was climbing the Alps weeks later, and scaled the North Face of the Eiger that summer.

“Basically… it didn’t change anything,” he admits. “Obviously it was a traumatic and unpleasant thing to live through but already at that stage I’d seen people die climbing. Our friend was killed climbing, so when you put it against that it wasn’t a bad outcome, was it?”

Pictured: Simon Yates

Simon is now 56 years old. He’s climbed all over the world for the best part of a lifetime, spending April climbing in Alaska, and shows no signs of getting off the wall anytime soon.

“Personally, as I get older I actually enjoy climbing mountains more and more in the moment,” he says. “Because I’m less and less scared basically.

“To kind of blow it at 56 when you’ve spent 35 years climbing mountains… at least you’ve done something with your life, haven’t you?”

“When I was younger there was a certain amount of anxiety and fear which is gone now, largely because of my mountain experience and, well, there’s more to lose on some levels, if you’ve got a family, but on another level, you haven’t got a whole life in front of you.

“To kind of blow it at 56 when you’ve spent 35 years climbing mountains and you’ve been to pretty much every group of mountains bar one or two that you want to go to… if you blow it then, at least you’ve done something with your life, haven’t you?”

We’ll leave it to the playwrights and the philosophers to grab the life lessons there.

