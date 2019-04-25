Of course, when it comes to Mount Everest facts it’s not exactly a breaking news story that the mountain is the highest mountain in the world. You’ve almost certainly already got this nugget of knowledge stored away in your brain box somewhere. But, and here’s where we really separate the Everest experts from the rest, how many of the interesting facts listed below were you already aware of? Come on now. Be honest.

1) The summit of Mount Everest is 8,848 metres above sea level.

2) The first person to officially climb Mount Everest was New Zealander Edmund Hillary on the 29th of May 1953. He achieved the feat alongside Nepalese Sherpa Tenzing Norgay.

Pictured: Edmund Hillary, the first person to climb Everest

3) Some people believe that George Mallory and Andrew Irvine might have been the first to summit in 1924. However, it is unknown whether they died on the way up Everest or on the way back down from the top. Their story remains shrouded in mystery.

4) Mallory’s body was found in 1999, but it’s thought Irvine was carrying the camera for the ascent. To date, Irvine’s body and the camera he was carrying has never been found. If found, the history of mountaineering could be changed forever.

5) The youngest person to climb Mount Everest is Jordan Romero. He achieved the incredible feat in May 2010 at the age of just 13 years, 10 months and 10 days.

6) The oldest person to climb Mount Everest is Japan’s Yuichiro Miura. He reached the summit at the age of 80 years, and 224 days.

Pictured: Body on Everest believed to be that of Tsewang Paljor (known as ‘Green Boots). His body became a landmark on the Northeast ridge route

7) More than 296 people have died trying to climb Everest. The dead bodies on Everest, of which there are believed to be more than 200, make it the highest open grave in the world.

8) Most of the corpses on Everest remain where they died because it can require six to ten sherpas, and can cost anything between £20,000 and £55,000, to bring them back down.

9) Despite the number of deaths that have occurred on Everest over the years it is not, statistically speaking, the most dangerous mountain in the world. With a fatality-to-summit ratio of 32%, that unwanted title belongs to Annapurna with 61 deaths to 191 successful ascents.

10) The last year without a single recorded death on Everest was 1977.

11) Stats from 2017 revealed that there had been 8,306 successful ascents of Everest by 4,833 different climbers. These numbers will obviously have gone up since then but it does give an indication of how many people have summited the world’s highest mountain.