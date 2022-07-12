Introducing The Db x Looking Sideways Fund

Regular listeners to my podcast Looking Sideways will have heard me talking about this idea on and off over the last couple of years. So I’m absolutely hyped to have partnered with my friends at Db to launch the Db x Looking Sideways Fund.

The idea is simple: together, we want to find the next generation of creatives, and help them tell the tales the world needs to know. We’re also looking for ideas that aren’t the usual tried-and-tested action sports/outdoor industry tales.