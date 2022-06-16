Credit: Surfers Against Sewage

From the pair who fought McDonald’s in the courts to Swampy hiding out in his tunnel to stop a road expansion, rebellion was rife in the 90s, and Hugo sees a lot of parallels with environmental movements today. “It was a decade of activists coming together. People against big business, the establishment, and the state, connecting their outrage on big issues, be that sewage pollution, trees being cut down to build roads… it’s like what’s happening today on climate, plastic pollution and now sewage again.”

Campaigning by SAS and others in the 90s was helped by laws coming out of the EU, which obliged water companies, newly privatised in 1989, to invest in tackling sewage pollution. “We had a rising tide of legislation that really forced water companies to act, they had to make the investment in water treatment works for certain size populations… and regulators were funded to make sure that work was happening and to monitor it,” he says.

I ask Hugo why sewage is a problem in the UK again now? “We’re in a falling tide of some of that legislation. There has been too much self-reporting and self-regulation and a defunded environment agency [who are meant to enforce laws to protect the environment from pollution],” says Hugo. “The government has taken its eye off the ball and water companies have been able to get away with whatever they wanted. We’re dealing with three million hours of sewage pollution going into our rivers and coastlines. This weekend I was out getting waves but dodging sewage, there were a number of places I couldn’t go to.”

Sewage pollution may be less starkly visible than it was in the 80s and 90s but “people can still be swimming in shit” says Hugo. That’s not to say all beaches are bad all the time, it’s always in a state of flux. This is why SAS set up the Safer Seas Service app, which I along with 70,000 other users, regularly check for real-time info. The app reports discharges from combined sewer overflows (CSOs) being released into rivers and seas. CSOs are designed to be used as an emergency after extreme rainfall to reduce pressure on the sewage system but they’re increasingly being used at times of low rainfall or no rainfall at all. Plus, we have more extreme rainfall now, due to the climate crisis. In 2020, SAS’s Water Quality Report found that raw sewage was released onto English and Welsh beaches 2,900 times.

Water companies, who have paid out £57bn in share dividends since 1989, have claimed it’s too expensive to fix or modernise the infrastructure in their networks, but it’s clear they’ve banked taking the fines, if they’re issued at all, into their business model. Southern Water was fined £90 million in July 2021 for consistently discharging sewage, with the judge noting that “history shows that fines of hundreds of thousands or low millions of pounds have not had any effect on the defendant’s offending behaviour”.

During the pandemic, record numbers of people started regularly getting into the sea, be that for surfing or swimming or other water sports, realising, as surfers have always known, how amazing that dose of blue health is for our physical and mental wellbeing. A whole new cohort have seen how essential it is to protect these environments for people and planet, and there’s been a groundswell of moral outrage at the behaviour of water companies, with surfers from SAS linking up with groups of sea swimmers, and even some unlikely celebrity allies including the former Undertones frontman turned clean river advocate Feargal Sharkey and Deborah Meaden of Dragon’s Den fame, to pressure the government to do more.

“The government has now said they’ve got what they need to hold water companies to account, and we will be watching and scrutinising very carefully”

They focused on lobbying for an amendment to the environment bill in the House of Lords, which would make water companies legally accountable to reduce the amount of sewage they put in the sea. The government then got their MPs to vote against the amendment causing more anger around the country, especially in Cornwall, where it will now surely be difficult for Tory MPs to retain their seats in the next election. The final version of the environment bill did however have some key wins for SAS and other clean water campaigners, including the requirement for water companies to provide real-time info on CSOs (it was previously voluntary) and a legal duty on water companies to reduce the adverse impact from CSOs. “It didn’t go as far as we wanted it to go,” says Hugo. “But the government has now said they’ve got what they need to hold water companies to account, and we will be watching and scrutinising very carefully.”