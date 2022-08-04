Ever bought something online, received it in the post, and thought ‘OK. This is great, I love it. It’s everything I hoped and dreamed it would be but… I wish… wish… it came with something a little extra… something made from really nice paper… something that’s bursting with adventure-inspiring stories that I can flick through and get inspired by… something I can plonk on the coffee table and impress visitors with… something that tells people, yeah, I like words and outdoorsy imagery’.

You have? Well, you’re in luck because, you see, we’ve teamed up with our good pals at Blackleaf to cook up a customer-rewarding scheme that’s so goddamn classy it might just knock your socks off. In short, we found some boxes in the corner of our warehouse containing Issue Two of our print magazine and, with Issue Three now fully in development, we figured it was time to give something back to the people.

From now, until they’re all gone (heads up, they’re shifting at a pretty rapid pace already), any purchase you make on Blackleaf will come with a free copy of our second ever foray into the world of print. Inside, there’s a story about the rise of surf activism, a story about climbing in Las Vegas, a Q&A with one of the world’s outstanding night sky photographers, a chat with two of the women behind Black Trail Runners, a beer recommendation, a gallery of some seriously cool retro fleeces, a cartoon section about five classic hiking stereotypes and so much more. Buy something / anything on Blackleaf, and get a free magazine alongside it. No need to pinch yourself. This dream you’re living is real-life.

