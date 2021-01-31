Screenshot via YouTube (ColinFurze)

Remember when you were a kid and, going to show my age here a bit, you were obsessed with Thunderbirds? Halcyon days those. Days when you’d spend hour after hour after hour playing with Tracy Island and the various vehicles that called it home. Yes, that was living.

Colin Furze is a man who never really grew out of that phase. His YouTube channel, which has almost 10.8 million subscribers, is a hot bed of mad ideas, wacky inventions, and tiny toys brought to life and made real.

Take his homemade screw tank. It’s based on the screw-propelled vehicles of Russia, vehicles that are designed to deal with the savage cold and deep snow of Siberia. Colin lives in Stamford, not a place known for a heavy snowfall but one that did recently get some white stuff dropped on it from the clouds above.

Sensing an opportunity to see what his machine could do, Colin took it out for a spin and, without wanting to give too much away, it’s fair to say his adventure machine more than holds its own.

