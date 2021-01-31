Homemade Screw Tank | Is This The Ultimate Winter Adventure Machine? - Mpora

Share

Outsiders

Homemade Screw Tank | Is This The Ultimate Winter Adventure Machine?

YouTuber Colin Furze made the most of snowy conditions by testing out his screw tank

Screenshot via YouTube (ColinFurze)

Remember when you were a kid and, going to show my age here a bit, you were obsessed with Thunderbirds? Halcyon days those. Days when you’d spend hour after hour after hour playing with Tracy Island and the various vehicles that called it home. Yes, that was living.

Colin Furze is a man who never really grew out of that phase. His YouTube channel, which has almost 10.8 million subscribers, is a hot bed of mad ideas, wacky inventions, and tiny toys brought to life and made real.

“A hot bed of mad ideas, wacky inventions, and tiny toys brought to life”

Take his homemade screw tank. It’s based on the screw-propelled vehicles of Russia, vehicles that are designed to deal with the savage cold and deep snow of Siberia. Colin lives in Stamford, not a place known for a heavy snowfall but one that did recently get some white stuff dropped on it from the clouds above.

Sensing an opportunity to see what his machine could do, Colin took it out for a spin and, without wanting to give too much away, it’s fair to say his adventure machine more than holds its own.

You May Also Like

Home Away From Home | This Customised Cabin Camper Is Ideal For Winter Road Trips

Custom Campervans | Design Your Own Adventure Van With Jack’s Shack

Ben Deakin and The Jackal | Mountain Biker Gets Hands On With A Beast In The Forest Of Dean

Behind The Scenes | Ben Deakin Gets His Hands On A 1952 500+BHP Ford F100 Truck

23 Awesome Camper Van Conversions That’ll Inspire You To Hit The Road

Share

Topics:

video

Related Articles

Camping, Bushcraft & Survival

Winter Road Trips | We Want This Cabin On Wheels

Austin Kratz and his Wildbound Cabin Co are specialists in creating dreamy adventure vehicles

Home Away From Home | This Customised Cabin Camper Is Ideal For Winter Road Trips
Mountain Biking

The Slabs | Danny MacAskill Gets Steep

Watch Danny MacAskill take on the legendary Dubh Slabs

The Slabs | Danny MacAskill Gets Steep On The Isle Of Skye
Mountain Biking

Will It Reach? | The Christian Bagg Journey

The story of Christian Bagg and his Bowhead Reach trike shows us that no journey is impossible

Will It Reach? | Christian Bagg And His Bowhead Reach Adaptive Electric Mountain Bike
Travel

The Social Influence | New Zealand vs Instagram

Is it time to start looking at the world in a different way? New Zealand definitely think so

The Social Influence | New Zealand Tourism Video Tackles Instagram Travel
Skiing

Romanian Getaway | Bear Chases Skier In Predeal

Nothing quite like a relaxing bit of skiing, unless you're this guy... being chased by a bear

Watch This Skier Get Chased By A Bear In Romania's Predeal Ski Area
Skiing

Fight, Fight, Fight | Cross Country Skier Attacks Rival

We love to see angry athletes losing their marbles, don't we?

Cross Country Skiing | Watch The Moment Russian Attacks His Rival At World Cup Event
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production