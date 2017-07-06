The internet has been turning up the heat on Mark Cavendish following Peter Sagan’s disqualification from the Tour de France for reportedly bringing Cav down on the final sprint of stage four of Le Tour.

But the two riders themselves have responded to the situation in the best possible way – with class, respect, and in a manner that sets the perfect example to anyone watching.

WITH LOVE.

Sagan was seen to drift to the right and stick out an elbow just before Cavendish hit the floor and broke his collarbone on stage four, causing the Brit to withdraw from the Tour and Sagan to get a controversial DQ – controversial because it’s widely accepted that though Sagan’s elbow came out, it was in not actually Sagan’s fault that Cavendish went down.

Anyway, while the world has been arguing the point and watching and re-watching and re-re-watching the replays of the event, Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan have been getting along nicely and continuing to be exactly what they are – mates and role models to all of their fans.

Sagan was seen to go over to Cavendish’s bus right after he finished stage four to see how Cav was doing, and Cav quick to highlight that him and Peter got on well.

The two then took to Twitter today to emphasise that there are no hard feelings between them, and that they’re looking forward to locking heads again in the future.