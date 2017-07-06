Tour de France | Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan Show There's No Bad Blood Over Brutal Crash or Resulting Disqualification With Twitter Love - Mpora

Tour de France | Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan Show There’s No Bad Blood Over Brutal Crash or Resulting Disqualification With Twitter Love

...after Cav was forced to condemn "vile, threatening comments" he received over the incident

The internet has been turning up the heat on Mark Cavendish following Peter Sagan’s disqualification from the Tour de France for reportedly bringing Cav down on the final sprint of stage four of Le Tour.

But the two riders themselves have responded to the situation in the best possible way – with class, respect, and in a manner that sets the perfect example to anyone watching.

WITH LOVE.

Sagan was seen to drift to the right and stick out an elbow just before Cavendish hit the floor and broke his collarbone on stage four, causing the Brit to withdraw from the Tour and Sagan to get a controversial DQ – controversial because it’s widely accepted that though Sagan’s elbow came out, it was in not actually Sagan’s fault that Cavendish went down.

Anyway, while the world has been arguing the point and watching and re-watching and re-re-watching the replays of the event, Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan have been getting along nicely and continuing to be exactly what they are – mates and role models to all of their fans.

Sagan was seen to go over to Cavendish’s bus right after he finished stage four to see how Cav was doing, and Cav quick to highlight that him and Peter got on well.

The two then took to Twitter today to emphasise that there are no hard feelings between them, and that they’re looking forward to locking heads again in the future.

Sagan posted the comment below with two photos, the first showing Sagan edging out Cavendish in a sprint, and the second showing the reverse:


Cavendish responded by calling the World Champion “class” and saying he was “proud to know” him.

The love-off comes after Cavendish was forced to take to social media and call for an end to the abuse him and his family were receiving as result of Sagan’s disqualification – something particularly ridiculous given that Cav had absolutely nothing at all to do with that call.

“Everybody is entitled to their opinions”, Cavendish said in a video on Twitter. “But please note it is a sport. Vile and threatening comments on social media to myself and my family isn’t deserved. I’d ask you all to respect that and please not send threatening or abusive language to myself and my family.”

Peter’d wife Peta posted this shocking tweet as an example of some of the comments they’ve been getting.

It’s good to see that there’s no bad blood between the men themselves though, so the sooner that the cycling world leaves Cavendish alone again (for something that is in no way his fault), the better!

Heal up Cav and we hope to see the Manx missile and the World Champ Sagan back in action soon.

