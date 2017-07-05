Whether you think the commissaries were right or wrong to chuck Peter Sagan out of the Tour de France, one thing is for sure – the race is going to suffer as a result.
Let’s just look at the facts of this – Mark Cavendish, one of the most famous and divisive riders in the Tour, is now out of action, having been forced to withdraw with injury. This already makes the contest less interesting for a whole lot of mainstream, particularly British, viewers.
And in reaction to this, the UCI have then decided to chuck out Peter Sagan as a result, the superstar and World Champion of road cycling and arguably the most famous and most entertaining rider in the sport?
Obviously we understand that these decisions need to be based on the severity of the offensive incident rather than the impact on the the race as a whole, but household names are leaving the Tour de France like it’s going out of fashion, and given that the Sagan disqualification is controversial at best (and sets a disastrous precedent at worst) it seems like a particularly baffling decision.
