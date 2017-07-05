It’ll be no rarity for anyone who follows the sport religiously to be asked: “Could Mark Cavendish or Peter Sagan win this?” while watching the Tour with their mates.

People like watching history unfold. People like being able to say they watched the man who fought hard and come out the other side. People like watching names they know and charismatic characters.

People do not like watching a competition which deprives someone the chance to fight for those records through controversial, behind-the-scenes rulings.

There’s a good chance that if you asked any once-a-year, only-tunes-in-for-the-Tour-de-France viewer who is going to win the green jersey now, they might be able to tell you Marcel Kittel’s name and not much more after that. Hence, removing a lot of interest for the regular viewer in the points classification.

Of course, for the passionate road cyclist, it’s great news for the green jersey race (depending on your views on Sagan and the cruel removal of his chance at the record). Normally the jersey is wrapped up by the Slovakian well before the end of the race, but now we’ve got a competition on our hands.

Sprints are always going to be exciting no matter who is in them, and with Kittel, Greipel, Bouhanni, Demare and Kristoff, they will certainly remain so. But Sagan adds so much to the Tour that nobody else in the peloton is able to provide – that cheeky smile, the hilarious interviews, the wheelies, the funny faces he pulls and the sheer brilliance of his riding.

The man literally unclipped while riding uphill on the final 200m of the sprint on stage three of the race and still managed to clip back in and win the stage. When asked about the unclipping after, and if he thought his chances were gone when it happened he replied: “maybe I meant it!” and laughed it off.

He’s exactly the ambassador cycling needs in a day and age when road rage has made hatred for cyclists a national sport and lycra-clad weekend warriors are subject to a humourless stereotype.