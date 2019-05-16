Climbing Walls in Glasgow | Where To Climb In Scotland's Biggest City - Mpora

Climbing Walls in Glasgow | Where To Climb In Scotland’s Biggest City

A guide to navigating Glasgow's indoor climbing scene

With facilities like the Glasgow Climbing Centre, set up in a converted church, it’s fair to say that Scotland’s biggest city is something of a mecca for indoor climbers in the UK.

Scotland’s got it’s fair share of iconic outdoor climbing spots of course. From the treacherous ice climbs of Ben Nevis to the sea cliffs of the Shetland Islands, the country really has got some of the most extraordinary climbs anywhere in the British Isles.

Climbing’s seen a global spike in popularity recently, largely thanks to the epic National Geographic film ‘Free Solo’. This is as true in Glasgow as it elsewhere in the UK. And while becoming the British Alex Honnold / one upping Dave Macleod by free soloing Nevis’s notorious Echo Wall might be a bit of a way off for you at the moment, it’s practice that makes perfect with climbing and Glasgow has plenty of places to practice.

The Climbing Academy has opened two separate climbing centres in the city in the past fifteen years, with one of them being in an old BBC props cupboard. If that doesn’t sound interesting enough, there’s also a climbing gym in an old church and another where you can jump directly from a fifteen metre platform (strapped in of course) all the way to the ground.

When the long nights come, and the weather turns cold, there’s no need to hide your climbing shoes and chalk bags for the winter as Glasgow really does have a lot to offer in the way of indoor climbing. So, In no particular order, here’s a rundown of the places you can climb indoors in Scotland’s biggest city:

Glasgow Climbing Centre

Website: glasgowclimbingcentre.com

Phone: 01414279550

Price:  £10

Containing roped climbing, auto-belays, bouldering and lead climbing, The Glasgow Climbing Centre has something for all styles of indoor climbing.

The centre does require that you take a practical assessment before you can be let loose on any of the roped climbs. But once completed, you’ll have access to seven TrueBlue auto-belays, over forty roped climbs and twenty lead climbs – giving more route options than you’ll know what to do with.

For those who are yet to take a ropes course (which we fully recommend you should do by the way) – there are two dedicated bouldering areas which you can access, adding to around one hundred problems.

Just to make it even cooler, the Glasgow Climbing Centre is located inside a 19th Century Methodist church – meaning that you can climb as high as twelve metres in some parts of the centre.

The Newsroom

Website: theclimbingacademy.com

Phone: 01414296331

Price: £12

Credit: The Climbing Academy

Being one of the newer climbing centres in Glasgow, The Newsroom was the first dedicated bouldering centre in the city, bringing a modern look to the world of Glasgow climbing.

The newsroom features regularly changing routes and a bunch of off-wall training equipment, so that you can train until your heart’s content (or until your biceps give out). Additionally, The Newsroom features a huge cafe with locally roasted coffee for when you get too tired from all that training we mentioned earlier.

It also features an in-house sports therapist on Wednesdays, who’s an expert on climbing injuries and rehab. So, there’s no excuse in the long run for you not to climb that V5 that your dodgy knee keeps getting in the way of.

If you prefer to climb in a stress-free environment, The Newsroom have a quiet hour every Monday and Friday 10am-11am. Music is turned off and noise is kept to a minimum, meaning that you can limit the distractions and climb in peace.

The Propstore

Pictured: The Propstore
Credit: The Climbing Academy

Website: theclimbingacademy.com

Phone: 01414296331

Price: £12

If you want to be a part of media history, look no further; The Propstore was constructed in an old BBC props cupboard, so it no doubt has seen it’s share of Daleks and Blue Phone Boxes.

A sister wall of The Newsroom, The Propstore is also owned by The Climbing Academy, and is only a handy 4.6 miles down the road, meaning you could drive there before our broken kettle boils.

The Propstore’s brand new, only opening at the end of 2018. So, it’s still hidden away as one of Glasgow’s up and coming gems. Additionally, they’ve recently opened a new auto-belay section, creating a whole host of new route options.

Climbzone

Credit: climbzone.com

Website: climbzone.com

Phone: 01418865459

Price: £7

If you’re looking for an afternoon of adventure-themed activities, look no further.

Climbzone features as part of the Intu Braehead Entertainment Complex (try saying that after some Buckfast). This means that in the same building is a high-ropes activity course, a fifteen metre drop experience and an IMAX cinema.

Climbzone doesn’t drop in quality though, featuring twenty one TrueBlue auto-belay systems, each covering a number of routes varying in difficulty from 4 to 7a, you’ll have your choice of climbs and will be able to move around the centre without having to worry too much about ropes.

What’s more is that members of the Glasgow Climbing Centre get free entry to Climbzone, and it’s only three miles away, making it a perfect outing for when you want a change of environment. Serious climbers should consider that this is more of a family-orientated experience, so you might want to go when it will be less busy (i.e. avoid school holidays).

