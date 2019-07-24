Yeah, yeah, we get it. With some of the best outdoor climbing in the UK right on its doorstep, you’d be forgiven for asking why someone would want to go climbing in Manchester itself. Take a short drive and you’re able to get yourself over to the Peak District and a choice of some of the finest Gritstone in the UK, with just a slightly longer drive getting you over to the mountain climbs of North Wales; Dinas Cromlech, Nant Peris or Tremadog, to name a few. Make no mistake, Mancunians have it good.

“With an average of 140 days of rain per year, it’s going to be impossible to climb outdoors everyday of the year.”

Not always good, mind. With an average of 140 days of rain per year, it’s going to be impossible to climb outdoors everyday of the year. This is where indoor climbing and bouldering walls come into their own – not just to escape the northern weather, but also as a great way to train.

Climbing wall prices in Manchester seem pretty on par with the rest of the north, particularly similar to that of the climbing walls in Glasgow. Climbers in London are hit the hardest by some London climbing wall prices.

You don’t have to be a seasoned expert to make use of these climbing walls either, you don’t even need much climbing equipment. With each wall promising a frequent route setting calendar, you know that you’re going to get fresh routes on a frequent basis, that cover a wide range of ability levels, from climbing beginner right on through to expert. Manchester really is spoilt for choice with indoor climbing walls. Check them out below.