Climbing Walls in Manchester | Where To Climb In The Northern Powerhouse - Mpora

Share

Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Climbing Walls in Manchester | Where To Climb In The Northern Powerhouse

Here's where to go if you want to go rock climbing in Manchester

Yeah, yeah, we get it. With some of the best outdoor climbing in the UK right on its doorstep, you’d be forgiven for asking why someone would want to go climbing in Manchester itself. Take a short drive and  you’re able to get yourself over to the Peak District and a choice of some of the finest Gritstone in the UK, with just a slightly longer drive getting you over to the mountain climbs of North Wales; Dinas Cromlech, Nant Peris or Tremadog, to name a few. Make no mistake, Mancunians have it good.

“With an average of 140 days of rain per year, it’s going to be impossible to climb outdoors everyday of the year.”

Not always good, mind. With an average of 140 days of rain per year, it’s going to be impossible to climb outdoors everyday of the year. This is where indoor climbing and bouldering walls come into their own – not just to escape the northern weather, but also as a great way to train.

Climbing wall prices in Manchester seem pretty on par with the rest of the north, particularly similar to that of the climbing walls in Glasgow. Climbers in London are hit the hardest by some London climbing wall prices.

You don’t have to be a seasoned expert to make use of these climbing walls either, you don’t even need much climbing equipment. With each wall promising a frequent route setting calendar, you know that you’re going to get fresh routes on a frequent basis, that cover a wide range of ability levels, from climbing beginner right on through to expert. Manchester really is spoilt for choice with indoor climbing walls. Check them out below.

Manchester Climbing Centre

Website: manchesterclimbingcentre.com
Phone: 0161 230 7006
Price:  £9

Built into a converted Victorian church, you could call Manchester Climbing Centre the holy grail of climbing walls in Manchester. Too much? Yeah, maybe. In all seriousness though, Manchester Climbing Centre is a brilliant wall for those of us who like climbing of the roped variety. And, what’s more, it makes full use of the space offered to it by the holy ground – complete with original stained glass windows and a vicar’s pulpit to recite your prayers to the Gods of Climbing.

Manchester Climbing Centre is able to boast over 195 dedicated top-rope and lead routes set throughout the church, offering a range of angles that stretch up towards the beams of the church ceiling. If you prefer the climbing of the short and punchy bouldering variety then you may wish to look at some of the different climbing walls scattered around Manchester as the Manchester Climbing Centre is certainly focused towards lead climbing over bouldering.

With the bouldering routes stuffed into a corner of the church and a small training area upstairs, those who would rather avoid the faff of using ropes might get more bang for their buck by visiting one of the more bouldering focused centres in Manchester. Within this small area, the Climbing Centre is able to offer up to 80 bouldering routes ranging from VB to V8+ and some handy training features as well, such as campus boards and hanging power balls.

The Depot: Manchester

Website: theclimbingdepot.co.uk
Phone: 0161 848 9495
Price:  £10

Talking about bouldering specific centres, we’ve got the best of the bunch here with The Depot: Manchester. Claiming to be the largest bouldering wall in Europe, you can be sure that you’ll never feel like you’ve completed everything at your grade range within this centre. On top of this, weekly resets of up to 40 climbs per week means that they’re always going to be refreshed on a constant basis.

Opened in January 2016, The Depot: Manchester is able to off over 1,000 m2 of climbing (what?!), so you can be pretty certain that they’ll be a space of wall for yourself and your crew to climb on, no matter the time of day you’re climbing.

Not only is there ample space for everyone to get climbing, there is also a stunning range of circuits on offer, to suit pretty much everyone; grades V0 to V11+ are all catered towards, with The Depot also being able to boast the largest range of climbing holds in the UK, so you’ll be sure that you can get your chalked-up hands on a few unique shapes whilst you’re working your way through the plethora of slabs, roofs, corners and any other climbing wall shape you can think of. Cracking centre, this.

Rock Over Climbing

Pictured: Rock Over Climbing Manchester

Website: rockoverclimbing.co.uk
Phone: 0161 288 1218
Price:  £8 + £1 lifetime registration fee

Just located a 5 minute walk from Manchester Victoria Train Station, Rock Over Climbing makes for a great quick climbing hit if you find yourself near the centre of Manchester and some time on your hands.

Whilst ‘The Depot: Manchester’ claims to be the biggest bouldering centre in Europe, Rock Over Climbing claims to be the biggest climbing centre in the North West. It’s able to brag about this accolade as Rock Over Climbing has over 300 boulder problems, 60 roped climbing routes and 18 auto-belay lines set up to tickle the fancy of all types of indoor climbing fans.

Not only does Rock Over Climbing boast a huge variety of routes, it’s also able to cater toward the expert climbers and is home to the Great British Climbing Team, giving you an excuse to take a break from climbing to watch these talented individuals crank hard on some technical problems.

Awesome Walls Stockport

Website: awesomewalls.co.uk
Phone: 0161 494 9949
Price:  £9

It’s in the name really. Awesome Walls is… well, awesome. Located just a 30 minute drive south of the centre of Manchester, this climbing wall is a great alternative if you had hoped to get out climbing in the Peak District, but the weather has rained you out of getting some outdoor climbing in.

Similar to the layout of Manchester Climbing Centre, Awesome Walls Stockport offers a great range of climbing for roped climbing enthusiasts. Not only are there a load of roped climbs for both top-rope and lead climbers to have a go at here, Awesome Walls Stockport also boasts a huge 23.5 metre lead wall aptly named the ‘Tall Walls’ – for those of us who love to fight the pump.

Vertical Chill Manchester

Pictured: Vertical Chill Manchester

Website: vertical-chill.com
Phone: 0161 837 6140
Price:  £35

If you find yourself sitting at home sharpening your ice axes, whilst waiting for local Kinder Downfall to freeze up so you can get out there and start hammering away at some ice with your mates, then all is not lost as you’re able to get your ice climbing fix right in the centre of Manchester.

Yeah, it’s set within an Ellis Brighams shop and yeah, the walls are only 8m metres high, but it will at least mean you’re able to refresh your technique before you head on your trip up north across the border, or over the sea for some mighty fine Norweigan ice – or maybe Kinder Downfall has for once actually frozen up enough for you to go and join to queues to hack away at the waterfall. Anyway, Vertical Chill Manchester is a great way to get your ice climbing fix.

You May Also Like

Climbing Walls in London | The Best Indoor Climbing Centres in the Capital

Climbing Walls in Glasgow | Where To Climb In Scotland’s Biggest City

Share

Topics:

information

Related Articles

Mountain Biking

MeekBoyz | World's Priciest Mountain Bikes For Children

How much would you spend on a mountain bike designed specifically for children?

The World's Most Expensive Mountain Bike For Kids | MeekBoyz $7,350 Downhill Ride
Mountaineering & Expeditions

Sir Edmund Hillary | Everything You Need To Know

In 1953, Edmund Hillary became the first person to stand on the summit of Everest. His story doesn't start and end there though

Edmund Hillary | Biography
Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Climbing Walls in London | The Best Indoor Climbing Centres in the Capital

Some of the city's best and most unusual indoor climbing walls

Climbing Walls in London | The Best Indoor Climbing Centres in the Capital
Gear

Outdoor 100 | 10 Highlights From The OM Gear Guide

The Outdoors Magic's gear bible is back again for another year, and it's better than ever

Best Outdoor Gear | 10 Highlights From The 2019 Edition Of Outdoors Magic's Gear Guide
Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Climbing With Coxsey | 13 Lessons From The UK's Most Successful Climber

Here's what we can learn about bouldering from watching a two-time World Cup winner in action

Climbing With Coxsey | 13 Lessons From The UK's Most Successful Competitive Climber
Travel

Canary Islands | Why Tenerife Is An Essential Destination

Scratch beneath Tenerife's tourist-pleasing surface and you'll find yourself a multi-sport paradise

Things To Do In Tenerife | Why The Island Is The Ultimate Adventure Destination
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production