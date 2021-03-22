Are you in the middle of training for that big race? Maybe it’s time to have a day off from the track and remind yourself about the funny side of running. We’ve gone the extra mile with these running memes, and reckon they’ll be doing laps in your head all day.
Take that headband off, turn off Strava, and relax with these classic bits of internet.
1) When Your Strava Doesn’t Record
2) Call 999
3) True Or False?
4) One Mile Into The Race
5) She Has A Point
6) Going For Runs On The Weekend Like…
7) The Face You Make When You Pass Another Runner
8) When Your Friend Says They Can’t Join You For A Run But You Catch Them Out For A Cycle
9) Fancy Beating Your 5K PB?
10) The Feeling After That First Winter Run
11) How It Feels Paying For Strava Premium
12) We Are Running Out Of Running Memes
13) Running To The Finish Line
14) How? Why? and What?
15) When You’re An Ultrarunner
16) Drake Doesn’t Lie
17) When You Don’t Get A Customary Medal After The Race
18) Your Hamstring On Mile 15
19) Running The Country Like…
20) When The Zipper On Your Running Jacket Gets Stuck
Running
Running
Running
Running
