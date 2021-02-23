20 Fitness Puns That Are Worth The Weight

Fitness Puns That Will Really HIIT The Spot

We’ve tried our hand at running puns, mountain puns, travel puns, mountain bike puns, and climbing puns (to name a few). But now, now, is the time for something even more daring as we take a punt at fitness puns. Join us as we present some whimsical paronomasia that will exercise your mind and lift you to higher state of punny goodness.

Growing up your parents always told you never to play with your food, but what did they have to say about words? Exactly. Wordplay is something that humans are destined to perform from now until forever. When done correctly, it can make memories that will last a lifetime.

Anyway, here’s some ‘abs-olutely’ fabulous fitness puns.

1) What did the protein shake say to his crush? I’m whey into you

2) Some apples just have good cores

3) Chest day? I thought you said rest day