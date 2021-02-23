20 Fitness Puns That Are Worth The Weight - Mpora

Fitness

20 Fitness Puns That Are Worth The Weight

Have you got the stamina required make it through our list of very funny fitness puns?

Fitness Puns That Will Really HIIT The Spot

We’ve tried our hand at running puns, mountain puns, travel puns, mountain bike puns, and climbing puns (to name a few). But now, now, is the time for something even more daring as we take a punt at fitness puns. Join us as we present some whimsical paronomasia that will exercise your mind and lift you to higher state of punny goodness.

Growing up your parents always told you never to play with your food, but what did they have to say about words? Exactly. Wordplay is something that humans are destined to perform from now until forever. When done correctly, it can make memories that will last a lifetime.

Anyway, here’s some ‘abs-olutely’ fabulous fitness puns.

1) What did the protein shake say to his crush? I’m whey into you

2) Some apples just have good cores

3) Chest day? I thought you said rest day

4) Anybody fancy a bit of avocardio?

5) Let’s go to the bar… hopefully it won’t be a long weight

6) I love my quad bike

7) Why doesn’t the personal trainer pay rent? He’s squatting

8) Feel the Pump

9) I lift a latte actually

10) I love my six pack

11) Chickens love going to the gym because they like working on their pecks

12) Damn is that Judi Hench

13) Exercise? I thought you said extra fries

14) I love exorcising my demons

15) Merry Fitmas and a happy new rear

16)  I do fitness…a whole lot of fitness this into my mouth

17) What’s a hairdresser’s favourite type of exercise? A curl

18) Burning calories is easy when you put your mind to it

19) “You’re under a vest,” said the gym cop

20) Let’s taco bout fitness

