Hoka One One and thisisneverthat Announce New Collaboration - Mpora

Running

Hoka One One and thisisneverthat Announce New Collaboration

Running gear label team up with Korean streetwear brand

Summer running just got a whole lot more stylish following news of a collaboration between Hoka One One and Korean streetwear brand thisisneverthat. The brands have teamed up to show you what happens when running meets streetwear, and the result is, quite frankly, some must have running gear.

At the forefront of the collab is the Speedgoat 4 running shoe as well as a range of apparel products. Hoka One One and thisisneverthat’s goal is to bring trail-running tech that has elements of urban fashion throughout the design. These are the types of products that suit everyday wearing.

The Speedgoat 4 incorporates Hoka One One’s well-built midsole into the design and has been crafted for running uphill and downhill. This is finished off with thisisneverthat’s white colour scheme that leaves minimal room for slight marks of blue. The design of these shoes makes them easy to wear in everyday life. They can be paired nicely with running gear and casual attire.


Alongside this product, you can find an abundance of apparel items to choose from. Items such as running windbreakers that come in both black and white are at the forefront. There’s also co-branded t-shirts, running shorts, socks, and trail-ready hats.

Grab a look at the collection for yourself and take note that it will be dropping on March 19, 2020, via thisisneverthat. The Speedgoat 4 will also be launching on Hoka One One Europe for £130 (approx. $181 USD).

