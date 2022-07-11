How To Make Films Like Stacy Peralta

Get someone who knows anything about skateboarding to list the most influential skateboarders of all time and you can virtually guarantee, yes guarantee, that Stacy Peralta will be right at the top of most people’s lists. The man’s not only an industry icon, but a multi-award winning filmmaker as well. His first documentary was ‘Dogtown and Z-Boys’, a picture that scooped him a Best Director Award at the famous Sundance Film Festival no less. Peralta’s latest film is called ‘The Yin & Yang of Gerry Lopez’, and lifts the lid on one of the most enigmatic figures in the rich history of surfing. Some people know how to go sideways on a board, some people know how to make films, and some people know how to do both. With the man himself hosting a special filmmaking workshop this month, a chance has arisen for you to learn from a master (yes you, reading this now, getting taught the ways of Peralta #thedream).

To celebrate the UK Premiere of ‘The Yin & Yang of Gerry Lopez’ at Genesis Cinema on the 22nd of July, London Surf / Film Festival x Patagonia are over the moon to be able to present a very special event dubbed ‘Filmmaking Workshop: Stacy Peralta in Conversation’.

What will the workshop entail exactly? Well, hosted ahead of the Gerry Lopez film’s evening premiere, it will reportedly be an opportunity for storytellers and makers of films to ask the acclaimed Director the most burning questions in an informal setting. See it, in other words, as your solid gold bar chance to explore everything from Peralta’s creative journey to the dark arts of funding and distribution (and everything in between). Stacy P has said he wants to ‘demythologise the mystery of filmmaking’.

Tickets are limited and will sell out. Grab them >> HERE

