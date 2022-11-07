Burton Roadie Tech Base Layer Top

Reasons to buy it: Breathable, quick-drying, versatile styling (base layer / long sleeve t-shirt)

Price: £65

Founded in 1977 by snowboard legend Jake Burton Carpenter, it’s fair to say Burton have spent a fair bit of time establishing what kind of gear snowboarders wanted. The Roadie Tech Base Layer is made with DRYRIDE ultrawick midweight fabric that lifts sweat away from the body, and pushes it out through the outer layers. The four-way stretch, meanwhile, enhances mobility for those quick turns. We’re also big fans of the sleek Burton graphics on the back and chest, and general styling, as it means this base layer can also double up nicely as a casual long-sleeve tee.

Packed full of additional features, including odour-fighting stink-proofing, chafe-free softlock seams for added comfort, and anti-pilling for long-lasting softness at the slopes, this has all the ingredients needed to see it quickly become your go-to base layer. The Roadie has a cut that’s fit for a rockstar shredder. The longer length tee is equipped with thumbhole cuffs that helps to provide a regular fit, one that’s not too tight or too baggy.

Made with bluesign-approved materials, which means safe chemicals have been used during the manufacturing process, this quick-drying top from Burton will give you all-day freshness up in the mountains. Want a base layer that delivers on performance, and one which can bring bucket loads of street cred to the mixer as well? Look no further.

Protest Trish Thermo Women’s Base Layer Top

Reasons to buy it: Groovy animal print, good moisture-wicking, will keep you warm

Price: £50

Protest was formed by a small group of snowboarders from Holland. Yes, that’s right, one of the flattest countries on earth. Protest though said, “To hell with logic, to hell with obstacles – Let’s do what we love.” And who, let’s face it, would dare argue with that?

The Trish thermal top is a fabulous base layer that works well as a great first line of protection against cold weather. The tech jersey fabric allows for free movement on the slopes, and has been cut longer for extra warmth and total comfort. The Trish is also moisture-wicking, with super quick drying capabilities to keep your body temperature at the right levels. Suited to a day of lounging at the lodge or an evening of après ski, the high neck on the Trish is fleece lined for even more protection against the elements.

The groovy animal print adds a splash of style to your ski wardrobe. We all had enough of basic blue and black colour ways, haven’t we? The high stand-up collar is perfect for keeping chilly air at bay. Pop this on, and layer above it correctly, and you’ll feel cosy on even the coldest of ski trip days.

Patagonia Cap Crew Base Layer Top

Reasons to buy it: 100% recycled polyester, warm, breathable, odour control

Price: £70

Does Patagonia even need an introduction? From making earth their only shareholder to producing some of the most sustainable gear on the market – Patagonia have built up a much-deserved reputation over the years. It might be a relative drop in the ocean, when you consider the sheer scale of Patagonia’s business, but this base layer here is a great example of the good stuff the brand consistently put out.

This base layer has been made from 100% recycled polyester, and has a smooth / soft feel that makes wearing it for long stretches of the day a real pleasure. Speaking of wearing it for extended parts of the day, the HeiQ Fresh odour control technology keeps everything feeling fresher for longer.

Hollow-core yarns and a diamond-grid back trap warm air, and we’ve been impressed by how the setup wicks moisture away from the body; allowing for fast drying to take place. Fair Trade Certified™ sewn (which means the people who made it earned a premium for their labour), this top comes with raglan shoulder seams that allow for free movement, and has full underarm gusset for a range of movement and chafe-free comfort. Fitted with elastic thumb loops for secure hand coverage, we’ve got a feeling this classic crew styled base layer will be your go-to for many seasons to come.

Burton Midweight X Crewneck Womens Base Layer Top

Reasons to buy it: Quick-drying, good temperature regulation, nice fit

Price: £65

Another quick-drying base layer from Burton. The women’s version of the Burton Midweight X Base Layer is made to stay close to the body, and has a shortened fit that’s been put together with four-way stretch fabric for the best mobility. Designed in colour ways like Elderberry and True Black, this base layer will deliver a sophisticated look for people who care about such things in these kind of products.

The midweight 200 Living Lining provides steady temperature regulation without additional bulk. Made with bluesign-approved materials, this snowsports base layer is a slim-fitting ski and snowboard layering staple that will take pride of place in your collection.

Icebreaker 175 Everyday LS Crewe Base Layer Top

Reasons to buy it: 100% merino wool, comfortable, warm, breathable

Price: £70

When it comes to base layers, merino wool and New Zealand is a classic combination. Icebreaker, who make some excellent merino wool base layers, are a company built around sustainability and ethical practices. Founded in 1995 by Jeremy Moon, the company has been something of a star in the world of merino base layers. Their excellence in this field is evident in products such as this option here.

This all-purpose base layer is made with soft and breathable 100% merino wool fabric. It will help to regulate your body temperature in all manner of weather conditions. Lightweight and breathable, the top’s fresher feel is down, in part, to the presence of natural antimicrobial properties. Finished with forward set side seams, this base layer could be your first step on the path to comfort, warmth, and protection this winter. Pop one on and embrace the powder.

Mons Royale Cascade Merino Flex 200 LS Base Layer Top

Reasons to buy it: The benefits of merino wool, 4-way stretch fabric, reliable brand

Price: £100

As far as we’re concerned, Mons Royale are the true kings of merino wool. The New Zealand brand make a variety of excellent base layers for skiers and snowboarders, and the Cascade Merino Flex 200 Long Sleeve is just one piece of evidence to support that. We like the four-way stretch fabric and the way it works with you when you’re out shredding on the slopes. What’s more, this base layer is designed to hold its shape and be impressively durable. We like it. You will like it. Consider it a recommended option.

