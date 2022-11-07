It doesn’t matter what’s on the outside. It’s all about what’s on the inside. When it comes to skiing and snowboarding, this statement has some truth to it. Your outerwear is important of course, but without the strong foundation of a good base layer you’ll find it gets awfully cold and uncomfortable up on those mountains. This is one reason we’ve decided to put together a guide to the best base layers for skiers and snowboarders.
A well-designed base layer should be breathable enough to pull moisture away from the body, especially when you’re getting active on the slopes. Made to wear underneath snow jackets and other layers, your base layer needs to be comfortable and lightweight enough to wear for long periods. The fabric of choice for many is either merino wool or polyester. These types of materials can provide a high warmth to weight ratio, something you’ll be grateful for in unpredictable winter conditions.
Don’t be cold and miserable when you’re trying to enjoy your favourite on-snow activities this winter. Make the most of the mountains by putting some proper thought into your layering. A quality base layer will elevate your time in and around the snow, and help you to manage your body temperature.
Eivy Ice Cold Women’s Base Layer
Reasons to buy it: Warm, breathable, stylish print
Price: (Top) £55, (Bottoms) £47
Eivy is the creation of snowboarder and fashion designer Anna Vister. The brand continues to release base layers for skiing and snowboarding which push the boundaries on functionality and design. Their most recent edition is the Ice Cold Top. It’s come in a selection of 15 different colours and patterns, all available on the Eivy website.
The main event here is the integrated gaiter neck warmer, which is higher at the back for easy tucking when wearing a helmet or beanie. Made from recycled polyester, the 4-way stretch moisture wicking fabric is fast drying. This will help to regulate your core body temperature, and is ideal for intense activities like skiing and snowboarding.
The flatlock seams stop any chafing and rubbing, with the integrated thumb loops ensuring those sleeves don’t pull. Eivy are also big advocates for treating the planet fairly, with these values towards sustainability being demonstrated in their products and processes. All orders come in a recyclable travel bag, with an adjustable drawstring, for you to keep and use on your next adventure.
Mons Royale Yotei Base Layers
Reasons to buy it: Sustainable, warm, naturally odour-resistant
Weight: 190gsm
Price: £110
Born out of New Zealand, Mons Royale promotes the use of natural fibres to create base layers that provide functionality and warmth in critical areas. Created in 2009, Hamish and Hannah Acland (the founders of Mons Royale) used the mountainous town of Wanaka for inspiration. It was here they had their vision for a more sustainable apparel brand.
The Mons Royale Yotei base layers are all made with 100% merino wool. The material used is sourced from local Kiwi sheep, situated a short distance away from the Mons Royale HQ. The naturally wicking merino will keep you dry, comfortable and help to regulate your body temperature when you’re skiing or snowboarding. Featuring a split two-colour block design, this eye-catching layer has large Mons Royale branding printed on the left sleeve.
This Mons Royale base layer comes in a standard long sleeve as well as a high neck and powder hood option. The high neck version features an extra bit of fabric to bring extra warmth in and stop drafting around the neck. It works well. The hooded version features an attached warm hood that goes under a helmet for maximum heat retention.
Naturally odour-resistant, the use of merino wool means you can wear the top over a longer period of time (and wash it less frequently). Finally, we’re very much into how the long length cuffs and built-in thumb loops keep the heat locked inside.
