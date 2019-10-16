Lhotse | First Ski Descent Of Mountain Brought To Life In New Film By The North Face - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Lhotse | First Ski Descent Of Mountain Brought To Life In New Film By The North Face

The incredible story of two ski mountaineers and an unforgettable Himalayan adventure

Imagine climbing the height of the world’s tallest building – the Burj Khalifa – twice, then once at the top, strapping on a pair of skis and retracing those steps. That’s what it’s like to ski Lhotse, and Lhotse ain’t no nursery slope either. Oh, and with an average steepness of 45 to 50 degrees for the length of the mountain, you’ll be performing steep, fall-you-die, jump turns over and over again – all at the cruising height of a transcontinental airliner.

Okay, we’ll admit it. We’re still quite not over the gobsmacking ski descent of Lhotse (fourth on the list of world’s highest mountains, no less). There’s dream lines and there’s dream lines and for the diehards in the ski mountaineering community what was achieved in September of 2018 will never be forgotten.

“You’ll be performing steep, fall-you-die, jump turns over and over again”

If you’ve not already read our chat with the American duo that made this wild descent a reality, then go and check out our Jim Morrison and Hilaree Nelson interview. If you have already given this a thorough read (good on you btw), and you need more Lhotse content in your life then you’re in luck as The North Face have just released the jaw-dropping / visually stunning film that the feat deserves.

The film perfectly captures everything that’s beautiful about travelling around the mountains with a pair of skis strapped to your feet; the risk, the reward, the breathtaking locations, the partnerships and of course the stunning descent (in this case, extremely stunning).

As if the sheer scale and difficulty of achieving a ski descent like the Lhotse couloir wasn’t impressive enough, the film also highlights the equally-impressive characters behind the descent.

Hillaree – a mum of two, 2018 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year, and someone who manages to balance being a mother and pro skier like a boss. And Jim Morrison, a man who tragically lost his wife and two young children in a plane accident, who turned to the mountains as a way to heal.

“The film also highlights the equally-impressive characters behind the descent”

Great to see the Sherpa team getting the credit they deserve as well. There’s rarely a Himalayan expedition that doesn’t rely on the help of the local Sherpa community in one way or another – and this was certainly true for the 2018 Lhotse ski descent. The local Phortse Sherpa featured at the end here have notched off more 8,000 metre peak summits between them than anyone else in the world.

You May Also Like

Mpora Backcountry Ski Guide

Best Ski Films of 2019/2020

Share

Topics:

Adventure awe inspiration video

Related Articles

Mountain Biking

Control Your Climate | Danny MacAskill Plays With The Weather

Don't blame it on the weatherman... blame it on Danny MacAskill

Control Your Climate | Watch Danny MacAskill Get Creative With The Weather
Mountain Biking

MTB At The Olympics | XC Course Preview For Tokyo 2020

With the summer games less than a year away, here's a sneak preview to get you in the mood

Mountain Biking At The Olympics | XC Course Preview For Tokyo 2020 Event
Mountain Biking

Watch | 'Act II' Featuring Brandon Semenuk

Cool riding. Cool music. Cool set-up. Cool video. Very cool. Give it a watch (it's cool)

Watch | 'Act II' Featuring Brandon Semenuk
Mountain Biking

Behind The Scenes | Johannes Fischbach's Ski Jump Crash

Take a look behind the curtain on one of this year's maddest crashes

Behind The Scenes | Mountain Biker Johannes Fischbach's 140m Ski Jump Crash
Skiing

Winter Is Coming | Best Ski Films For 2019/20

It's premiere season, so we've brought together the best of what's to come in this handy guide

Best Ski Films of 2019/2020
Mountain Biking

World Record Crash | Mountain Biker Slams On 140m Ski Jump

This will almost definitely be one of the gnarliest things you watch today

World Record Crash | Watch Johannes Fischbach's Massive 140m Ski Jump Slam
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production