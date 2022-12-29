Credit: Christoph Thoresen / Jérôme Tanon

Throughout my chat with Sam, I become aware of the extent to which taking on Alaskan terrain is a process with an almost rhythmic quality to it. The potential for things to go wrong and the choices Sam and Victor have to make to stop things going wrong, it’s all broken down into small manageable chunks; isolated tasks that get pieced together like bricks on a wall or tiles on a mural. Picking something massive, like a steep face in Alaska, and reducing it down into normal-sized parts is the plan. Freeing yourself from distractions, zooming in on the finer details of the mountain, simply the way it’s done.

“The whole focus is on that one line that you want to ski the next day”

“On expeditions, you only have the thing,” Sam tells me. “There is no social media, there are no emails, no wife or girlfriend, you’re really living for the riding. And, for eating and sleeping. That’s the difference when you’re out there, the whole focus is on that one line that you want to ski the next day. The process is way more intense, and I think that’s why you end up living the expedition experience way deeper and way stronger. You’re pushing your limits a bit, pushing what is doable in skiing.”

With that sense of a carefully-structured process in mind, I wanted to find out how throwing in someone as creative, and as unrestrained by traditional genre rules, as Jérôme Tanon might have affected the standard routine of an expedition. Sam’s answer is revealing, and underlines why the resulting film is going to be essential viewing.

“Jérôme is like this crazy snowboarder. His character is really special. If you see him, you think what have I got into here? Is this the guy who’s going to make our movie? I had my doubts at first. On the expedition, I saw that he wasn’t really an experienced mountaineer or splitboarder. I saw that he was struggling a bit. But, he’s a super funny character. And, the crazy thing is that he puts so much effort into the editing process that it’s mind-blowing. He was coming onto the expedition like an underdog. He might seem like this weirdo who doesn’t have any idea, but he really does have a plan in his mind that he’s following. For me, it’s visible now but it wasn’t at the beginning.

“He’s a real artist and usually, in the mountains, you cannot have an artist on an expedition because, on an expedition or just when you go mountaineering or you do crazy lines, it’s more about decision making and doing things clearly… In the end though, it was so cool to have him there because he was also bringing a reality to our expedition. Having someone there who’s thinking differently was cool.”

“It was so cool to have him there because he was also bringing a reality to our expedition”

Reflecting on my conversations with Jérôme and Sam later, I realise there’s something rather fitting about two of the world’s best exponents of freeride partnering up with someone who relishes creative freedom and making art on his own terms. Ultimately, it’s that pull towards going outside the boundaries that drives all of them.

“You don’t get more freedom than out there, where we were in Alaska,” says Sam, towards the end of our conversation. “It’s, of course, freedom for only a short time but to have good conditions, and a good crew, it’s the best thing that could have happened to us. In the end, I think the movie is going to show that we had some fun.”

