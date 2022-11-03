This film is a bit like that bit in Anchorman where Ron Burgundy blows into a shell and calls out for his news team to assemble. It’s like that, except instead of the finest newsreaders in the San Diego area coming together it’s actually an elite-level crew of Faction skiers. What’s more, the location is Alta in Utah. Yes, powder paradise is a place on earth and this lot are here to prove it in a stuff-dreams-are-made-of springtime session. Buckle up, hold on tight, and enjoy the ride.

From fully embracing the pow to slashing through the slushy stuff, the stellar line-up of athletes involved here certainly make the most of finding themselves at one of the most renowned winter playgrounds you could ever hope to come across on this floating ball of space rock we call home.

This latest film release from Faction is the first in a series of three short films to be released by the brand in the 2022/2023 season. The new films will add to the growing stack of output that Faction have put their names to in recent years (see Roots, The Collective, This Is Home, Zermatt To Verbier, La Grave, Utah To BC etc). Who’s involved? Well, how does a list of stars made up of Alex Hall, Andrew Pollard, Antti Ollila, Blake Wilson, Cody Cirillo, Duncan Adams, Elisabeth Gerritzen, Kellyn Wilson, Micah Evangelista, Sophia Rouches, Tim McChesney and Vasu Sojitra sound? Sounds good, doesn’t it? Sounds good.

One thing we’re particularly into with this project is that it brings together a diverse blend of park and urban-centric freestyle wizards, big mountain chargers, and silky smooth powder hounds. There’s an Olympic gold medalist in the shape of Alex Hall, a Freeride World Tour champion in the shape of Elisabeth Gerritzen, and the first adaptive athlete to ski off of Denali in the shape of Vasu Sojitra. It’s a proper *chef kissing fingers and doing exploding hand gesture* type mix, with loads of nice ingredients to savour. Picture an all-you-can eat fusion food buffet and… no… OK. Enough. Enough with the analogies.

The crew benefitted from the local guidance of Andrew Pollard, Blake Wilson and Tim McChesney. The trio brought their intimate knowledge of the ski area’s secret lines and best jump spots, and ensured maximum enjoyment and productivity over the course of a two week shoot. As you can see from the results that have been served up, everyone involved definitely made the most of their insight.







**********

Credits

Production by Bluemax Media // Directed & Edited by Etienne Mérel // Produced by Henrik Lampert, Andrew Pollard, Tim Harty and Becky Robertson // Cinematography by Etienne Mérel, Nicolas Roubin, JC Lelard // Soundtrack by Kungs – Quanto Tiempo (w/ Victor Flash).

Special thanks to Alta Ski Resort, Brandon Ott, Snowbird Ski Resort.

Filmed on the lands of The Ute & Eastern Shoshone.

