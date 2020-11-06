Full Tilt Apres Bootie 1.0 | Review - Mpora

Skiing

Full Tilt Apres Bootie 1.0 | Review

The Full Tilt Apres Bootie 1.0 is a little slice of heaven for your feet

Why We Chose The Full Tilt Apres Bootie 1.0: Incredibly warm, incredibly comfortable, incredibly nice places to put your feet in winter.

Price: £50

Apres bootie might sound like the kind of regrettable one-night Tinder encounter that can happen after a day on the slopes, and a liquid dinner at the bar. It’s actually a very comfortable, mostly non-sexual, footwear offering from Full Tilt. 

There’s something about this product. We like it. We like it a lot. So much do we like it, in fact, we’ve decided to include both the Apres Bootie 1.0 and Apres Bootie 2.0 in our Ski 100. 

“They’re essentially glorified, outdoorsy, slippers for skiers”

What You Need To Know

Full Tilt’s athletes and staff have been field-testing the Apres Booties through the cold months of winter and have decided, in their infinite wisdom, to make a limited number of them available to Joe and Joanna Public (aka you and me). 

Thanks FT. You guys are alright.

The Apres Bootie 1.0 is all about keeping your feet warm, cosy, and comfortable during winter. They’re essentially glorified, outdoorsy, slippers for skiers. What’s not to love about that? If you like to kick back at the ski lodge, giving yourself time to watch back your GoPro footage and play drinking games with the crew, and want something a bit more practical / rad on your feet than your nana’s floral bed shoes, you need look no further than right here.

Full Tilt put the exquisite levels of comfort in the Apres Bootie 1.0 down to the thick layer of the finest Intuition foam in the footbed. The more you wear these, they claim, the more they’ll mold to your feet and the comfier they will become.

They’re available in black and blue. 

Conclusion 

If your feet could speak, they would, at this very moment, be saying something along the lines of “Please. Buy these. Please. Our life as feet is mostly pain and suffering. Please. Buy these. Make the misery end.” 

In all seriousness, the Apres Bootie 1.0 is super great. Far be it from us to tell you the perfect Christmas gift for that special skier in your life is but, also, that’s exactly what we’re doing here. Treat them to a pair of these and they’ll love you until their dying days. 

