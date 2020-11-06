Full Tilt Apres Bootie 1.0 | Review

Why We Chose The Full Tilt Apres Bootie 1.0: Incredibly warm, incredibly comfortable, incredibly nice places to put your feet in winter.

Price: £50

Apres bootie might sound like the kind of regrettable one-night Tinder encounter that can happen after a day on the slopes, and a liquid dinner at the bar. It’s actually a very comfortable, mostly non-sexual, footwear offering from Full Tilt.

There’s something about this product. We like it. We like it a lot. So much do we like it, in fact, we’ve decided to include both the Apres Bootie 1.0 and Apres Bootie 2.0 in our Ski 100.

“They’re essentially glorified, outdoorsy, slippers for skiers”

What You Need To Know

Full Tilt’s athletes and staff have been field-testing the Apres Booties through the cold months of winter and have decided, in their infinite wisdom, to make a limited number of them available to Joe and Joanna Public (aka you and me).

Thanks FT. You guys are alright.