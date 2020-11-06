Full Tilt Apres Bootie 2.0 | Review

Why We Chose The Full Tilt Apres Bootie 2.0: Heaven on earth comfort for your feet, hardy Michelin outsole, perfect switch-to option when you’re getting out of your ski boots.



Price: £80

Apres Bootie 2.0 might sound like an NSFW movie sequel you might stumble across in the shadier corners of the world wide web. However, it’s actually a properly comfy, properly cosy, item of casual mountain footwear from the legends at Full Tilt.

Elsewhere in the Ski 100, we’ve included the equally excellent Full Tilt Apres Bootie 1.0. Like one of them Pokemon fellas, the 2.0 is essentially the evolution of the 1.0. Both brilliant products, in their own right. Both more than capable of keeping your feet living the life of Riley over the short days and long nights of winter. Both worthy of your attention and admiration.

What You Need To Know

Whether you’re walking your dog round the block, popping out to check the mailbox, scraping ice off the car windscreen, going for a little walk in the woods, lighting up the grill for an out-of-season BBQ, or popping out to the Carrefour to pick up beer, crisps, and other essentials these things have got you covered.