Full Tilt Apres Bootie 2.0 | Review - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Full Tilt Apres Bootie 2.0 | Review

From when you take off your ski boots to the moment you put them back on, wear the Apres Bootie 2.0

Why We Chose The Full Tilt Apres Bootie 2.0: Heaven on earth comfort for your feet, hardy Michelin outsole, perfect switch-to option when you’re getting out of your ski boots.

Price: £80

BUY HERE

Apres Bootie 2.0 might sound like an NSFW movie sequel you might stumble across in the shadier corners of the world wide web. However, it’s actually a properly comfy, properly cosy, item of casual mountain footwear from the legends at Full Tilt. 

“A properly comfy, properly cosy, item of casual mountain footwear”

Elsewhere in the Ski 100, we’ve included the equally excellent Full Tilt Apres Bootie 1.0. Like one of them Pokemon fellas, the 2.0 is essentially the evolution of the 1.0. Both brilliant products, in their own right. Both more than capable of keeping your feet living the life of Riley over the short days and long nights of winter. Both worthy of your attention and admiration.

What You Need To Know

Whether you’re walking your dog round the block, popping out to check the mailbox, scraping ice off the car windscreen, going for a little walk in the woods, lighting up the grill for an out-of-season BBQ, or popping out to the Carrefour to pick up beer, crisps, and other essentials these things have got you covered. 

The Full Tilt Apres Bootie 2.0 features a Michelin outsole (yes, as in the tyre people). This helps to give the boots a durable and grippy feeling underfoot. The high cuff with cinch pull has been nicely implemented, and means you can very easily optimise the fit. 

Thank the Intuition foam footbed, and the brains at Full Tilt for putting it in, for the first-rate levels of comfort you’ll feel while wearing these. It feels amazing and heat molds to the shape of your feet while being worn. That sound you can hear? It’s your toes purring. 

“Your feet will write you letters of love and appreciation”

The Bootie 2.0 comes in ‘Black’ and ‘Sandstorm’, and has been selling like hot cakes. Hunt some down while you still can. Your feet will write you letters of love and appreciation. 

Conclusion

Skiers put their feet through a lot. Think long, hard, days wedged into medieval tortue devices known simply, in modern times at least, as ski boots. Why not treat your feet once in a while? Why not put them into something so ludicrously comfortable it’ll make you cry salty tears of joy?

You May Also Like

Planks X Woodsy ‘Yeah Baby’ Jacket | Review

FW Catalyst 2L Jacket | Review

Share

Topics:

Full Tilt Ski 100 2020/21

Related Articles

Skiing

Mountain Hardwear The Viv Bib Pants | Review

Sporting new Gore-Tex, the Viv Pants are designed for technical ascents and descents

Mountain Hardwear The Viv Bib Pants | Review
Tech

GoPro Max | Review

GoPro have created our favourite 360 camera so far in the GoPro Max

GoPro Max Action Camera | Review
Skiing

Mountain Hardwear The Viv Jacket | Review

The Mountain Hardwear Viv Jacket has got to be every ski mountaineer's dream jacket

Mountain Hardwear The Viv Jacket | Review
Skiing

O'Neill Star Ski Pants | Review

If you’re looking for an in-resort option that won’t let you down, look no further

O'Neill Star Ski Pants | Review
Tech

GoPro Hero9 | Review

The kings of the action camera industry just became that bit harder to dethrone, with the release of the Hero9

GoPro Hero9 Action Camera | Review
Skiing

Spektrum Templet Essential | Review

The Templet Essentials are an extremely high performing pair of goggles, in a sustainable package

Spektrum Templet Essential Goggles | Review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production