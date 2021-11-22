How To Choose A Ski Helmet | The Ski Workshop - Mpora

Skiing

How To Choose A Ski Helmet | The Ski Workshop

Here's our guide to choosing a ski helmet to keep you protected on the slopes

Ski helmets are a key bit of equipment to keep your noggin safe, warm and comfortable on the slopes. A ski helmet that fits just right means that you’ll put it on every morning and you’ll forget you’re even wearing it once on the mountain. Get the wrong one and it will be uncomfortable, too hot, too cold or even dangerous.

When you’re shopping for a new helmet the key things to consider are the fit, the construction method and style, insulation, and ventilation

Helmet Fit

Helmet sizing is based around your head circumference, measured round the widest point, just above the eyebrows. If you are in a shop try on a few sizes, at home you’ll need to break out the measuring tape.

Once you have a rough idea of the size you can check the fit of the helmet. If the helmet has a quick adjustment, wind it all the way out, place the helmet on your head and check that there are no pressure points or large gaps. Next tighten the adjustment til it is snug and buckle the chinstrap.

If you have your favourite pair of ski goggles try them on alongside to make sure they also fit without any gaps.

Construction Method and Style

Gone are the days of the full faces and the racer bowling balls. There are now a range of protection levels and styles. Broadly they fall into two categories; injection moulded helmets and injection moulded helmets. The injection moulded models are created as a single piece leading to lighter weight and profile. They can have better ventilation so can be more versatile in warmer conditions or if you’re ski touring.

Injection moulded helmets are a two piece design. These will generally be bulkier and heavier but also more durable. If you are looking for solid ear protection this will be the construction used.

The other construction method worth knowing about is MIPS, this is a technology which adds a sliding surface in the helmet layers that further reduces the chance of concussion.

Insulation and Ventilation

All helmets will offer a good level of insulation if they fit correctly. Only some will offer ventilation which can come in two types, fixed or moveable. If you tend to run hot whether that be from skiing in warmer conditions, skiing hard or skinning uphill then you will definitely need some form of ventilation.

Ventilation will be most effective in the lighter weight minimal helmets that will have open fixed vents. This will often be paired with a removable liner for the hottest of days.  Other helmets will often have movable venting allowing you to keep them closed up on the colder days and open up on the warmer days. This offers something of the best of both but do consider that the open position might not offer enough ventilation for the most active skiers.

