Ski helmets are a key bit of equipment to keep your noggin safe, warm and comfortable on the slopes. A ski helmet that fits just right means that you’ll put it on every morning and you’ll forget you’re even wearing it once on the mountain. Get the wrong one and it will be uncomfortable, too hot, too cold or even dangerous.

When you’re shopping for a new helmet the key things to consider are the fit, the construction method and style, insulation, and ventilation

Helmet Fit

Helmet sizing is based around your head circumference, measured round the widest point, just above the eyebrows. If you are in a shop try on a few sizes, at home you’ll need to break out the measuring tape.

Once you have a rough idea of the size you can check the fit of the helmet. If the helmet has a quick adjustment, wind it all the way out, place the helmet on your head and check that there are no pressure points or large gaps. Next tighten the adjustment til it is snug and buckle the chinstrap.

If you have your favourite pair of ski goggles try them on alongside to make sure they also fit without any gaps.