How To P-Tex Repair Skis | The Ski Workshop

Learn how to p-tex repair your skis to ensure you'll never miss a day on the mountain

Learning how to p-tex repair skis is an essential task as, although we always try to avoid them, at some point in your ski career you’ll no doubt hit a shark that will leave a gaping hole in the base of your best skis.

Not to worry, though. Remember that skis are tools for shredding the mountain and almost all damage is repairable with the right know how. For the seasoned skier a beaten up base is a sign they have been charging hard and getting after it.

This article will show you how to repair skis with a p-tex candle, for light to medium scratches on the base. If you have knocked out an edge or torn a massive hole a patch job is going to be best, this would be a job for a ski tech or top level DIYer.

What You Need For A P-Tex Repair

If you are doing this indoors make sure there is good ventilation and lay down large old sheets to protect valuable floors or surfaces

  • P-tex candle (clear or black to suit base colour)
  • Lighter
  • Metal scraper
  • Sturdy table
  • Ski vices (boxes will do)

Step One

Assess the damage and clean the area. If the base is just scratched and you can’t see the core then a p-tex candle is all you need.  Use your metal scraper or a sharp blade to clean away any loose sections or scraps of base hanging off. You want to be melting the p-tex into a clean scratch.

If you can see the core and fibers of the ski then you might want to start with a two part epoxy. You just need enough to seal the exposed core, let it dry, then continue with the p-tex repair.

Step Two

Place the lighter to the p-tex candle. Careful not to drip or drop it on your skin or anything else precious. You want to have it burning gently with a small blue flame. The flame may turn orange, but be aware not to smoke the room out!

As it is burning, roll it in the fingers, slowly moving along the damaged section. You want the drips to fill the scratch, letting it cover the area and a little bit extra. Any wayward drips can be taken off with the metal scraper straight away. If it is a big scratch then you might have to repeat this process to fill the void.

Step Three

Leave the p-tex repair for a few minutes to cool completely. With the metal scraper, holding it at an angle, scrape the p-tex to remove the excess and leave a flat base. Take your time to get it as flat as possible, with a bit of practice you will do this in one clean stroke.

You can use your waxing brushes or a scouring pad to buff out any slight imperfections in the repair.

Once the repair is flat you are now ready to wax the skis to get the bases running nice and fast again.

