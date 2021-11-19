Learning how to p-tex repair skis is an essential task as, although we always try to avoid them, at some point in your ski career you’ll no doubt hit a shark that will leave a gaping hole in the base of your best skis.
Not to worry, though. Remember that skis are tools for shredding the mountain and almost all damage is repairable with the right know how. For the seasoned skier a beaten up base is a sign they have been charging hard and getting after it.
This article will show you how to repair skis with a p-tex candle, for light to medium scratches on the base. If you have knocked out an edge or torn a massive hole a patch job is going to be best, this would be a job for a ski tech or top level DIYer.
What You Need For A P-Tex Repair
If you are doing this indoors make sure there is good ventilation and lay down large old sheets to protect valuable floors or surfaces
- P-tex candle (clear or black to suit base colour)
- Lighter
- Metal scraper
- Sturdy table
- Ski vices (boxes will do)
