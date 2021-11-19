Step One

Assess the damage and clean the area. If the base is just scratched and you can’t see the core then a p-tex candle is all you need. Use your metal scraper or a sharp blade to clean away any loose sections or scraps of base hanging off. You want to be melting the p-tex into a clean scratch.

If you can see the core and fibers of the ski then you might want to start with a two part epoxy. You just need enough to seal the exposed core, let it dry, then continue with the p-tex repair.

Step Two

Place the lighter to the p-tex candle. Careful not to drip or drop it on your skin or anything else precious. You want to have it burning gently with a small blue flame. The flame may turn orange, but be aware not to smoke the room out!

As it is burning, roll it in the fingers, slowly moving along the damaged section. You want the drips to fill the scratch, letting it cover the area and a little bit extra. Any wayward drips can be taken off with the metal scraper straight away. If it is a big scratch then you might have to repeat this process to fill the void.

Step Three

Leave the p-tex repair for a few minutes to cool completely. With the metal scraper, holding it at an angle, scrape the p-tex to remove the excess and leave a flat base. Take your time to get it as flat as possible, with a bit of practice you will do this in one clean stroke.

You can use your waxing brushes or a scouring pad to buff out any slight imperfections in the repair.

Once the repair is flat you are now ready to wax the skis to get the bases running nice and fast again.

You May Also Like

How To Sharpen Skis

How To Wax Skis