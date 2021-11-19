How To Pack A Ski Bag For Travel | The Ski Workshop - Mpora

Share

Skiing

How To Pack A Ski Bag For Travel | The Ski Workshop

Here's our guide to effectively packing a ski bag to help you avoid excess baggage fees

Packing a ski bag is a skill any seasoned traveller should know well. The excitement of packing for the ski trip is equaled by the worry of excess baggage fees and lost ski boots. It is amazing how quickly the bag will fill up and the weight limit reached so it is useful to have some sort of strategy.

This strategy will be personal depending on what luggage you own, the airline rules and how much kit you have. For most people, carry-on luggage would consist of a backpack (that you’d use on the mountain) plus a boot bag if needed. Then for the check in luggage all you really need is a large roller ski bag which would hold all your equipment and clothing in one package.

What to Check in and What to Carry in Hand Luggage?

Ski bags do go missing every now and again. It’s a total pain and can cause more stress than you’d ever want on your holiday. To insure against totally ruining your trip it is worth thinking about what you can carry on the plane with you.

And no, we’re not suggesting you take your 191 cm powder skis on the plane with you, but certain items such as custom fitted boots are make or break – not even the best rental shop would be able to come close to offering as good a fit as your own. If you can take your boots in your carry-on bag, not only are you guaranteed to have them at the other end, you will save weight on the check-in luggage.

Other items to consider taking on your carry-on bag are your helmet, goggles and transceiver, all delicate items you wouldn’t want to lose or break.

How to Pack Your Check-in Ski Bag?

For your ski bag it is wise to start with the big bulky items first. Roughly place your skis in the bag and assess what space is left. Try different orientations as it can help with the game of tetras. For added packability you can use rubber bands or ski ties to hold your brakes flat keeping them out of the way.

If you decide to put ski boots into the bag remember to use all the space and squeeze your socks into them. Next pack the soft clothes into the voids and ensure anything fragile (if not taken in carry on) such as goggles and beacons are well padded.

For loose items such as your thermals and clothes the use of stuff sacks can keep everything organised neatly. Keep the individual stuff sack size small so you can squeeze them into all the odd empty space left after the bulky items. When you are taking multiple sets of skis in a single bag, stagger them or flip the opposite of each other so the bindings don’t sit on each other.

If you have hard items such as a back protector or shovel then placing these strategically on the bottom or top can take up less room and offer some added protection to the contents.

**********

Ready to buy? Check out the latest ski bags at Surfdome.

You May Also Like

How To Sharpen Skis

How To P-Tex Repair Skis

Share

Topics:

Gear Skiing The Ski Workshop

Related Articles

Skiing

The Ski Workshop | Adjusting Downhill Ski Bindings

We take a look at how to adjust Tyrolia, Look, Salomon and Atomic ski bindings

How To Adjust Downhill Ski Bindings | The Ski Workshop
Skiing

The Ski Workshop | How To Wax Skis

Learn how to wax skis with this essential guide

How To Wax Skis | The Ski Workshop
Skiing

The Ski Workshop | How To Sharpen Skis

Keep your skis razor sharp with our guide on how to sharpen ski edges

How To Sharpen Skis | The Ski Workshop
Skiing

The Ski Workshop | How To P-Tex Repair Skis

Learn how to p-tex repair your skis with this essential guide

How To P-Tex Repair Skis | The Ski Workshop
Skiing

Ski Touring In Valais | Exploring 'Hidden Treasures'

It may be a cliche, but there really are ‘hidden treasures’ in Valais. We spent four days exploring them on a human-powered ski touring mission

Ski Touring In Valais | Exploring The ‘Valley Of Hidden Treasures’ By Ski
The Environment

Green Gear Guide | Sustainable Kit For 2022

A look at the brands and products making environmental strides

Green Gear Guide 2022 | This Year's Most Sustainable And Eco-Friendly Products
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production