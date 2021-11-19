Packing a ski bag is a skill any seasoned traveller should know well. The excitement of packing for the ski trip is equaled by the worry of excess baggage fees and lost ski boots. It is amazing how quickly the bag will fill up and the weight limit reached so it is useful to have some sort of strategy.

This strategy will be personal depending on what luggage you own, the airline rules and how much kit you have. For most people, carry-on luggage would consist of a backpack (that you’d use on the mountain) plus a boot bag if needed. Then for the check in luggage all you really need is a large roller ski bag which would hold all your equipment and clothing in one package.

What to Check in and What to Carry in Hand Luggage?

Ski bags do go missing every now and again. It’s a total pain and can cause more stress than you’d ever want on your holiday. To insure against totally ruining your trip it is worth thinking about what you can carry on the plane with you.

And no, we’re not suggesting you take your 191 cm powder skis on the plane with you, but certain items such as custom fitted boots are make or break – not even the best rental shop would be able to come close to offering as good a fit as your own. If you can take your boots in your carry-on bag, not only are you guaranteed to have them at the other end, you will save weight on the check-in luggage.

Other items to consider taking on your carry-on bag are your helmet, goggles and transceiver, all delicate items you wouldn’t want to lose or break.