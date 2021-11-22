How To Choose Ski Goggles | The Ski Workshop - Mpora

Share

Skiing

How To Choose Ski Goggles | The Ski Workshop

Here's our guide to choosing ski goggles

Choosing ski goggles might be the most overlooked aspect of ski setups. Many skiers will go for whatever they can get their hands on and look good, but often this quick decision will be short sighted (excuse the pun). Skiing around with the dreaded gap, cold forehead, and half blind from misted lenses are all symptoms of a poor goggle choice.

Ski Goggle Fit

The basics of what you are looking for is a good fit for both your face and your helmet. If the goggles are too big or small on your face it will be uncomfortable at best, at worst it will limit your vision and ultimately your enjoyment and safety.

A good fit will have equal pressure around the outside and give you a good field of vision. The fit with the helmet is key for closing any gaps and making sure they stay in the correct position. The only way to know this fit is to get them on in person, while you’re at it, try on the rest of your ski gear (just don’t try skiing down the stairs).

The ski helmet fit should be snug to eliminate any gaps that might cause brain freeze and funky tans.

Ski Goggle Lenses

Getting the right lens choice can be tricky. To get the most out of them you will need to match the weather conditions on the mountain with the correct lens colour and light transmission value (LTV).

If the weather is either bluebird or whiteout the lens choice is easy. In between these two extremes it is personal preference, by selecting a mid tint and mid level LTV you can cover a good range of weather conditions. However if you want to make the most out of your skiing you’ll need to have a few different options.

If you’re planning on running multiple lenses in the same frame then it is worth investing in goggles with an easy lens change system. The magnetic fixings can be a great choice making lens changes easy in seconds and doable without getting your fingerprints on the lens. The worry that your lens might fall off with the slightest bump can be put to rest in the knowledge that the Freeride World Tour athletes use this without issue.

Ski Goggle Style

The frame style is the next feature to look out for on the goggles. You will find goggles with traditional solid frames and frameless goggles. Frameless goggles result in a larger field of view which, for many, is key to taking in more peripheral vision for easier, safer and more enjoyable skiing. More common full frame goggles do however serve the purpose and the money saved could be well spent on extra lenses.

You May Also Like

How To Choose A Ski Helmet

How To Pack A Ski Bag For Travel

How To Choose Ski Gloves

Share

Topics:

Gear Skiing The Ski Workshop

Related Articles

Skiing

Before You Buy | How To Choose Ski Gloves

Here's our guide to choosing the right ski goggle lens colour

How To Choose Ski Gloves | The Ski Workshop
Skiing

Before You Buy | How To Choose A Ski Helmet

Here's our guide to choosing a ski helmet to keep you protected on the slopes

How To Choose A Ski Helmet | The Ski Workshop
Skiing

The Ski Workshop | Adjusting Downhill Ski Bindings

We take a look at how to adjust Tyrolia, Look, Salomon and Atomic ski bindings

How To Adjust Downhill Ski Bindings | The Ski Workshop
Skiing

The Ski Workshop | How To Pack A Ski Bag

Here's our guide to effectively packing a ski bag

How To Pack A Ski Bag For Travel | The Ski Workshop
Skiing

The Ski Workshop | How To Wax Skis

Learn how to wax skis with this essential guide

How To Wax Skis | The Ski Workshop
Skiing

The Ski Workshop | How To Sharpen Skis

Keep your skis razor sharp with our guide on how to sharpen ski edges

How To Sharpen Skis | The Ski Workshop
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production