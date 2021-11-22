Choosing ski goggles might be the most overlooked aspect of ski setups. Many skiers will go for whatever they can get their hands on and look good, but often this quick decision will be short sighted (excuse the pun). Skiing around with the dreaded gap, cold forehead, and half blind from misted lenses are all symptoms of a poor goggle choice.

Ski Goggle Fit

The basics of what you are looking for is a good fit for both your face and your helmet. If the goggles are too big or small on your face it will be uncomfortable at best, at worst it will limit your vision and ultimately your enjoyment and safety.

A good fit will have equal pressure around the outside and give you a good field of vision. The fit with the helmet is key for closing any gaps and making sure they stay in the correct position. The only way to know this fit is to get them on in person, while you’re at it, try on the rest of your ski gear (just don’t try skiing down the stairs).

The ski helmet fit should be snug to eliminate any gaps that might cause brain freeze and funky tans.

Ski Goggle Lenses

Getting the right lens choice can be tricky. To get the most out of them you will need to match the weather conditions on the mountain with the correct lens colour and light transmission value (LTV).