Nothing compares to the feeling of grip, control and power that comes from a freshly sharpened pair of skis. Likewise no one should have to experience the feeling of helplessness when you lose grip on an icy piste due to blunt edges. Learning how to sharpen skis is a valuable skill that will help you to shred harder and make your day on the mountain more enjoyable.

What You Need To Sharpen Ski Edges

Sturdy table

Ski clamps

File guide for the correct edge angle

File clamp

Deburring stone

Course file

Diamond file

Sidewall remover

Rubber bands

Gloves for hand protection

Small wire brush for cleaning files

Step One

Retain the brakes of the skis with a rubber band. Place your ski in the ski vice with the edge on top and the base away from you.

Take the deburring stone in the guide and run it down the edge until smooth. This is good practice even if no damage is visible as it will take off the hardened surface material, making it easier to sharpen and putting less wear on the files.

Step Two

Take the file and clamp it in the guide. The file will only work in one direction, set it up so that it cuts the edge on the pull. Have it orientated for cutting while using your dominant hand.

Starting at one end of the ski place the file guide against base and let the file rest on the ski edge. You are aiming to keep this position as you pull the file along the length of the ski. Don’t press too hard as you will cause the file to slip.