Learning how to ski freeride and big mountain terrain opens up, we’d argue, the purest form of skiing; free from the confines of piste markers, race gates, or man-made features. The mountain is your canvas, and the skis are your tools for drawing the most exciting line you can and having as much fun as possible on the way down.

“It should look and feel like the most fun skiing you ever do”

Embracing all aspects of skiing, freeriding puts an emphasis on fast but controlled technique off piste. Using the ridges, gullies and rolls of the natural terrain, we can ski or ride a creative route (or line) down a mountain face. The best freeriders not only ski well, but instinctively manage all snow conditions and incorporate air-time, cliff drops, tricks, and spins, with solid landings and stomp-worthy style. Freeriding is all about finding your flow and moving with the mountain. It should look and feel like the most fun skiing you ever do.

Image: Samuel Ingles

How To Start Freeriding

If you can ski or snowboard, then you can freeride. You don’t have to be on the steepest and gnarliest big mountain slopes. It’s all about working with the terrain you’ve got and letting your imagination take over.

Freeriding could just mean blasting around and seeing what terrain comes your way, but if you want to improve your freeride skills, take a look at the judging criteria from the Freeride World Tour – the biggest and most prestigious freeride competition in the world. Riders are judged on their line choice, control, fluidity, air and style, and their overall technique. We’ve broken these down into the following steps for getting started: