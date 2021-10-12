Why we chose the Insta360 Go 2: Lightweight, compact, innovative

Weight: 26.5g

Price: £295

Specs: 2560×[email protected], 30fps, 25fps, 24fps

1920×[email protected], 30fps, 25fps, 24fps

Originally designed to be lightweight and small so that they could be strapped onto your helmet, action cameras have quickly evolved to become close to something that Nolan could use to shoot his latest mind-bending blockbuster. GoPro essentially started the action camera movement, and have continued to remain the undisputed kings.

Although GoPro has blown the competition away in recent years, it seems like the cameras have put on a bit of comfort weight while sitting at the top of the action cam world. Don’t get us wrong, the Hero9 is a fantastic action camera with unbeatable 4K resolution and unshakable stabilisation, but we can’t get over the increased weight and size of this camera – specifically when you’re looking to wear it on your helmet while skiing.

Insta360 Go 2 Specifications

This is where the new Insta360 Go 2 action camera comes in. It’s ideal for skiers who don’t need the class-leading video quality of a Hero9 in favour of portability and packability. It’s an update to their previous Go action camera (as the name suggests) with a slightly larger sensor size of 1 /2.3”. And the best bit? It’s only coming in at a weight of 26.5 grams – that’s around half the weight of a Mars bar.