Insta360 Go 2 Action Camera | Review

Wake me up, it's time to go-go... to the mountains... with the Insta360 Go 2 action camera

Why we chose the Insta360 Go 2: Lightweight, compact, innovative

Weight: 26.5g
Price: £295
Specs: 2560×[email protected], 30fps, 25fps, 24fps
 1920×[email protected], 30fps, 25fps, 24fps

Originally designed to be lightweight and small so that they could be strapped onto your helmet, action cameras have quickly evolved to become close to something that Nolan could use to shoot his latest mind-bending blockbuster. GoPro essentially started the action camera movement, and have continued to remain the undisputed kings.

“Action cameras have… evolved to become close to something that Nolan could use to shoot his latest mind-bending blockbuster”

Although GoPro has blown the competition away in recent years, it seems like the cameras have put on a bit of comfort weight while sitting at the top of the action cam world. Don’t get us wrong, the Hero9 is a fantastic action camera with unbeatable 4K resolution and unshakable stabilisation, but we can’t get over the increased weight and size of this camera – specifically when you’re looking to wear it on your helmet while skiing.

Insta360 Go 2 Specifications

This is where the new Insta360 Go 2 action camera comes in. It’s ideal for skiers who don’t need the class-leading video quality of a Hero9 in favour of portability and packability. It’s an update to their previous Go action camera (as the name suggests) with a slightly larger sensor size of 1 /2.3”. And the best bit? It’s only coming in at a weight of 26.5 grams – that’s around half the weight of a Mars bar.

This boost in sensor size will help the camera record at a higher level than the original Go. Speaking of image quality, the Go 2 is able to kick out 1440p with Insta360’s Flowstate stabilisation (2560×1440 @ 50 or 30 fps). While 1440p isn’t ground-breaking stuff, it’s impressive to see Insta360 pack it into a camera of this size. You’ve also got the option to shoot in slow motion (120 fps) 1080p and a time-lapse mode. All video is shot in a H.264 codec at 80 Mb/s.

Insta360 Go 2 Build

Looking at the build quality of this thing is just as impressive as looking at the video quality. The whole package has seen an increase in size and weight over its predecessor. This increase in size meant that Insta360 were able to squeeze in a bigger battery to the camera. The 210 mAh battery is now able to offer 10 minutes of filming time with Flowstate stabilization switched on.

” This case also doubles as a tripod”

If you’re looking to film a little longer then you can pop the camera in its handy charging case (kind of like an airpods charging case) that comes included with the camera. This case also doubles as a tripod, handle and remote controller for faff-free recording on the go.

This build is wrapped up in a body that’s packing a IPX8 waterproof rating and sleek design that’ll resist the inevitable knocks and scuffs it’ll receive while living at the bottom of your ski bag. If you’re after a lightweight, compact and (relatively) affordable action camera that can bag some social bangers on your next ski trip, the Insta360 Go 2 is certainly one to check out.

