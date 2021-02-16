K2 Release The Mindbender Burst LTD | Throwback Skis And Boots - Mpora

Share

Skiing

K2 Release The Mindbender Burst LTD | Throwback Skis And Boots

K2 are throwing things back to the nineties with this limited edition Mindbender range

If you’re a kid of the ’80s or ’90s, then you’ll most likely have spent much of your youth flicking through page after page of ski magazines, drooling over the latest gear developments while building your ski stoke to unhealthy levels before your next ski trip.

On every other page of these mags, there would be the likes of JP Auclair and Mark Abma launching themselves off the nearest cornice in sight, clad with some questionable ’90s to early ‘00s ski fashion, and what have now become some of the most legendary skis around.

1998 or 2021? We’re not sure. All we do know is that we’re in love. Credit: K2 Skis

The Salomon X Scream, 1080s and the K2 Merlin were a few of these skis that come to mind. Now, in 2021, we’re stoked to report that K2 are throwing things back to the Merlin with this limited edition Mindbender 108 Ti. While this ski might look like a retro Merlin on the exterior it is, in fact, a bit of a sleeper, as you’ve got the full titnal power of K2’s much-loved Mindbender range under those sweet topsheets.

If you’re unaware of what’s going on under the hood of the Mindbender range, then make sure you give our K2 Mindbender 99 Ti review a read to catch up on what what K2’s burly Titnal Y Beam does for the skis performance.

“You’ve got the full titnal power of K2’s much-loved Mindbender range”

Titnal Y Beam is essentially a full sheet of Titnal that spans the length of the ski, shaped in a ‘Y’, the sheet provides power where it’s needed the most (the edges) while keeping weight down where it’s not really required (the tips and tails).

In this dope new collaboration with none other than Sean Petit, K2 are also releasing a limited edition Mindbender boot, with some equally retro colourways. On top of all this, you’ve got this peach of a video that throws things straight back to the 90s. We, if you haven’t already realised, are really into this collaboration. Give the video a watch and check out the skis. You won’t be disappointed.

Check out the K2 Mindbender Burst LTD range here

You May Also Like

Candide Thovex | A Bit of Skiing

Unrailistic 2 | Watch Jesper Tjäder’s Mastery Of Skiing Rails

Hotdoggin’ Hans | This 80-Year-Old Park Skier Has Still Got It

Faction Candide 5.0 2020 – 2021 | Review

Share

Topics:

Gear K2 Skis Skiiing

Related Articles

Skiing

Elan Voyager Folding Skis | Piste Off TV

Elan are now targeting the city slickers with their folding skis

Elan Voyager Folding Skis Preview | Piste Off TV
Gear

Polartec | How They Changed The Game

A deep dive on some of Polartec's most revolutionary moments in outdoor clothing

Polartec | The History Of An Outdoor Brand That Changed The Game
Skiing

Piste Off TV | All Mountain Skis Buyer's Guide

Confused about the seemingly infinite range of all-mountain skis? Well, we cut through the chatter to bring you this all-mountain ski buyer's guide

Piste Off TV | Buyer’s Guide For All Mountain Skis
Skiing

All-Mountain Skis | Best For 2021

Dreaming of that one ski quiver? Here's our pick of the best all-mountain skis out there for 2020 – 2021

The Best All-Mountain Skis Of 2021
Skiing

Ski Goggles | Best for 2021

Looking for eye protection on the pistes? We’ve got you sorted

Best Ski Goggles For 2021
Skiing

Competition | Win A Pair Of Head Kore 117 Skis

Psst... we have another very good competition for you

Competition | Win A Pair Of Head Kore 117 Skis Worth £650
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production