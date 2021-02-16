If you’re a kid of the ’80s or ’90s, then you’ll most likely have spent much of your youth flicking through page after page of ski magazines, drooling over the latest gear developments while building your ski stoke to unhealthy levels before your next ski trip.

On every other page of these mags, there would be the likes of JP Auclair and Mark Abma launching themselves off the nearest cornice in sight, clad with some questionable ’90s to early ‘00s ski fashion, and what have now become some of the most legendary skis around.

1998 or 2021? We’re not sure. All we do know is that we’re in love. Credit: K2 Skis

The Salomon X Scream, 1080s and the K2 Merlin were a few of these skis that come to mind. Now, in 2021, we’re stoked to report that K2 are throwing things back to the Merlin with this limited edition Mindbender 108 Ti. While this ski might look like a retro Merlin on the exterior it is, in fact, a bit of a sleeper, as you’ve got the full titnal power of K2’s much-loved Mindbender range under those sweet topsheets.

If you’re unaware of what’s going on under the hood of the Mindbender range, then make sure you give our K2 Mindbender 99 Ti review a read to catch up on what what K2’s burly Titnal Y Beam does for the skis performance.

Titnal Y Beam is essentially a full sheet of Titnal that spans the length of the ski, shaped in a ‘Y’, the sheet provides power where it’s needed the most (the edges) while keeping weight down where it’s not really required (the tips and tails).

In this dope new collaboration with none other than Sean Petit, K2 are also releasing a limited edition Mindbender boot, with some equally retro colourways. On top of all this, you’ve got this peach of a video that throws things straight back to the 90s. We, if you haven’t already realised, are really into this collaboration. Give the video a watch and check out the skis. You won’t be disappointed.

Check out the K2 Mindbender Burst LTD range here

